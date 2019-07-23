Log in
VISA

(V)
Visa : earnings beat on higher customer spending

07/23/2019
FILE PHOTO: View shows VISA credit cards

(Reuters) - Visa Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly earnings on Tuesday, as a robust economy encouraged customers to spend more and boosted fees for the world's largest payment processor.

Total payments volume rose 8.7% to $2.23 trillion, on a constant dollar basis, with the United States - its largest market - accounting for about 8.8% of the total.

Payments volume represents the dollar amount of purchases made with cards carrying Visa's branding.

The number of transactions processed rose 11.7% to $35.43 billion.

Net income rose to $3.10 billion, or $1.37 per Class A share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $2.33 billion, or $1 per Class A share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/32LPG4m)

On an adjusted basis, Visa earned $1.37 per share, while analysts expected a profit of $1.32 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Net revenue rose 11.5% to $5.84 billion, while analysts had expected $5.70 billion.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Anil D'Silva)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22 764 M
EBIT 2019 15 375 M
Net income 2019 12 048 M
Debt 2019 8 362 M
Yield 2019 0,56%
P/E ratio 2019 33,8x
P/E ratio 2020 29,1x
EV / Sales2019 17,7x
EV / Sales2020 15,5x
Capitalization 395 B
Technical analysis trends VISA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 190,28  $
Last Close Price 180,57  $
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
