VISA

(V)
Visa : invests in Indonesian ride-hailing firm Go-Jek

07/16/2019 | 10:39pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Go-Jek logo is pictured in their office in Singapore

(Reuters) - Visa Inc said on Wednesday it has invested in Indonesia's Go-Jek as part of the ride-hailing company's ongoing Series F fundraising round.

The two companies will work together to provide more options for cashless payments for consumers across Indonesia and Southeast Asia, the U.S. payment processor said.

Visa did not mention how much money it was investing in Go-Jek or how big a stake it would acquire.

Launched in 2011, Go-Jek has evolved from ride-sharing to allowing its customers to make online payments and order everything from food to groceries and massage services.

The Indonesian company raised about $1 billion earlier this year and is valued at up to $10 billion, according to sources.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Singapore, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22 761 M
EBIT 2019 15 372 M
Net income 2019 12 046 M
Debt 2019 8 357 M
Yield 2019 0,56%
P/E ratio 2019 33,5x
P/E ratio 2020 28,9x
EV / Sales2019 17,6x
EV / Sales2020 15,5x
Capitalization 392 B
Chart VISA
Duration : Period :
Visa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 185,19  $
Last Close Price 179,31  $
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alfred F. Kelly Chief Executive Officer
Ryan McInerney President
Robert W. Matschullat Independent Chairman
Rajat Taneja Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Vasant M. Prabhu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISA35.90%394 987
MASTERCARD48.09%284 282
PAYPAL HOLDINGS43.77%141 756
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC16.62%20 890
AVAST19.44%4 004
MIMECAST LTD44.87%2 958
