Visa : on Track for New All-Time High -- Data Talk

Visa Inc. Class A (V) is currently at $151.94, up $1.27 or 0.84%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to March 19, 2008)

-- Current record close is $150.79 set on Oct. 1, 2018.

-- Visa Inc. said Monday that it has bought a 9.9% stake in Earthport PLC as it looks to push through its takeover offer after winning a bidding war for the payments company against Mastercard Inc. Visa said it bought 64.6 million Earthport shares at 37 pence each, equivalent to its latest offer price in February

-- Up 2.58% month-to-date

-- Up 15.15% year-to-date

-- Up 23.32% from 52 weeks ago (March 13, 2018), when it closed at $123.20

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 29.87% from its 52 week closing low of $116.99 on March 28, 2018

-- Third best performer in the DJIA today

-- Contributed 8.61 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 11:20:50 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet