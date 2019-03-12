Log in
VISA

(V)
Visa : on Track for New All-Time High -- Data Talk

03/12/2019 | 11:48am EDT

Visa Inc. Class A (V) is currently at $151.94, up $1.27 or 0.84%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to March 19, 2008)

-- Current record close is $150.79 set on Oct. 1, 2018.

-- Visa Inc. said Monday that it has bought a 9.9% stake in Earthport PLC as it looks to push through its takeover offer after winning a bidding war for the payments company against Mastercard Inc. Visa said it bought 64.6 million Earthport shares at 37 pence each, equivalent to its latest offer price in February

-- Up 2.58% month-to-date

-- Up 15.15% year-to-date

-- Up 23.32% from 52 weeks ago (March 13, 2018), when it closed at $123.20

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 29.87% from its 52 week closing low of $116.99 on March 28, 2018

-- Third best performer in the DJIA today

-- Contributed 8.61 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 11:20:50 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Latest news on VISA
12:11pVISA : ATMIA Academy to select 10 scholarship recipients
AQ
11:48aVISA : on Track for New All-Time High -- Data Talk
DJ
10:29aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Volkswagen, Boeing, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank
08:30aVISA : International hosts second edition of eCommerce Summit - Press Release is..
AQ
03/11Visa Buys 9.9% Stake in Earthport After Winning Bidding War With MasterCard
DJ
03/08VISA INC. : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
03/08Mastercard drops bid for UK's Earthport
RE
03/08Earthport Shares Fall After MasterCard Lapses Offer Ending Bidding War
DJ
03/08VISA : Bank of England tells Visa Europe to hire PwC after 2018 outage
RE
03/07VISA : and PayActiv Join Forces to Offer On-Demand Access to Earned Wages Disbur..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 22 784 M
EBIT 2019 15 415 M
Net income 2019 11 571 M
Debt 2019 7 293 M
Yield 2019 0,65%
P/E ratio 2019 29,11
P/E ratio 2020 24,52
EV / Sales 2019 14,8x
EV / Sales 2020 13,3x
Capitalization 331 B
Chart VISA
Duration : Period :
Visa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 159 $
Spread / Average Target 5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alfred F. Kelly Chief Executive Officer
Ryan McInerney President
Robert W. Matschullat Independent Chairman
Rajat Taneja Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Vasant M. Prabhu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISA14.20%331 031
MASTERCARD19.61%231 486
PAYPAL HOLDINGS15.89%114 329
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC27.89%22 578
AVAST6.83%3 823
MIMECAST LTD37.41%2 792
