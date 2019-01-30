Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Visa    V

VISA (V)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Visa : profit beats estimates on higher transaction volume

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 05:32pm EST
A Visa credit card is seen on a computer keyboard in this picture illustration

(Reuters) - Visa Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the payments network processed more transactions on the back of higher consumer spending during the holiday season.

Visa's total payments volumes and the number of processed transactions rose 11 percent each, sending its shares up about 3 percent after the bell.

The United States recorded its strongest holiday season in six years backed on the strength in the economy. According to a Dec. 26 report by Mastercard, holiday spending rose 5.1 percent to more than $850 billion.

This boosted payments volume, which represents the dollar amount of purchases made with cards carrying Visa's branding. The company charges a fee every time a merchant swipes a card that uses its network.

Payments volume at Visa is improving as it is heavily marketing and trying to bolster revenue at its Visa Direct platform, which enables real-time funds delivery directly to financial accounts using card credentials.

However, operating expenses rose 16.5 percent to $1.79 billion in the quarter as Visa, like its rival Mastercard spent more to partner with consumer brands, payment processors, hotels and airport lounges to offer subscribers better perks.

Due to this, expenses rose, but also boosted payment volumes. "Visa's new partnerships and renewals are helping the company to attract more customers, boosting payment volumes," Buckingham Research Group analyst Chris Brendler said.

Net income at the world's largest payment processor rose to $2.98 billion, or $1.30 per Class A share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from $2.52 billion, or $1.07 cents per Class A share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Visa earned $1.30 per share, beating the analyst average estimate of $1.25, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net revenue rose 13.24 percent to $5.51 billion in the quarter.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

By Diptendu Lahiri

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VISA
05:32pVISA : profit beats estimates on higher transaction volume
RE
05:21pVISA : profit beats estimates on higher transaction volume
RE
05:15pVISA : profit beats estimates on higher transaction volume
RE
04:14pVISA : 2019 Q1 Earnings Releases
PU
04:14pVISA : 2019 Q1 Earnings Presentation
PU
04:14pVISA : 2019 Q1 Operational Data
PU
04:14pVISA : Current report filing
PU
04:10pVISA INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financi..
AQ
04:09pVISA INC. : Fiscal First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
02:20pVISA : expands global transaction processing network to Argentina
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 22 844 M
EBIT 2019 15 494 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 7 219 M
Yield 2019 0,74%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 21,86
EV / Sales 2019 13,3x
EV / Sales 2020 12,0x
Capitalization 298 B
Chart VISA
Duration : Period :
Visa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 161 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alfred F. Kelly Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan McInerney President
Robert W. Matschullat Independent Chairman
Rajat Taneja Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Vasant M. Prabhu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISA2.32%297 568
MASTERCARD5.61%205 774
PAYPAL HOLDINGS8.36%107 372
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC9.78%19 619
AVAST-1.80%3 506
MIMECAST LTD3.27%2 086
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.