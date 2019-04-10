Log in
VISCOFAN

VISCOFAN

(VIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 04/10 01:13:55 pm
54.325 EUR   -0.50%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Viscofan : Trading update for the first months of 2019

04/10/2019 | 12:48pm EDT

Ahead of the Annual General Meeting to be held next Friday 12th April 2019 in Pamplona, Viscofan has decided to release a trading update based on the first months of 2019. The release of the first quarter financial results is scheduled 7th May 2019 at market close.

The growth of casings sales experienced during this term is consistent with Viscofan's guidance for the year, with an increase of 7% compared to the same period last year.

All reporting areas have achieved positive figures, being especially significant the strength of growth attained in Latam.

During the first months of the year the Viscofan group has continued working on the initiatives set for this phase of the MORE TO BE strategy. Of those, it is worthy to highlight the start up of the third module of the new cellulose technology in the plant of Cáseda (Spain) that will contribute to register better production costs in the second half of the year, pursuant to the plans of the company.

Guidance for the year remains unchanged.

For further information:
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tfno: + 34 948 198 436
e-mail: aresa@viscofan.com; beguiristainf@viscofan.com

Disclaimer

Viscofan SA published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 16:47:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 820 M
EBIT 2019 150 M
Net income 2019 120 M
Debt 2019 27,9 M
Yield 2019 2,99%
P/E ratio 2019 21,47
P/E ratio 2020 19,91
EV / Sales 2019 3,13x
EV / Sales 2020 2,96x
Capitalization 2 539 M
Chart VISCOFAN
Duration : Period :
Viscofan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISCOFAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 53,5 €
Spread / Average Target -2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Canales García Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Domingo de Ampuero y Osma Chairman
Andrés Díaz Echevarria Chief Operating Officer
Maria del Carmen Peña Ruiz Chief Financial Officer
Jose Ignacio Recalde Irurzun Chief Technology & Diversification Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISCOFAN13.47%2 859
BALL CORPORATION25.36%19 449
AMCOR LIMITED16.45%12 734
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION26.81%9 565
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.34.33%7 581
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.9.45%7 313
Categories
