VISCOFAN    VIS   ES0184262212

VISCOFAN

(VIS)
  Report  
07/04 10:58:32 am
47.02 EUR   +0.34%
Viscofan : joins bioplastic collagen startup Ekolber

07/04/2019 | 10:08am EDT

​​Viscofan has made an investment of 245 thousand euros by way of a capital increase in Ekolber S.L, which represents a 24,5% of this company.

Ekolber, based in Bergara (Vasque Country - Spain) is a startup specialized in the production of a new thermoplastic biomaterial resulting from a mechanical treatment of collagen-rich materials that enables the elaboration of different formulations that meet the needs of customers from several industries.

This bioplastic made from collagen is a sustainable product that is obtained from renewable sources and degrades in simple natural substances at the end of its life cycle.

According to Iñaki Recalde, corporate director of diversification and technology in The Viscofan Group, 'this investment is an opportunity to explore new applications with collagen and promote the utilisation of biopolymeric sustainable solutions in several industries'.

As stated by Jesús Olloquiegui, Ekolber's general director, 'Viscofan's support not only reinforces our business vision but also means recognition to the technological development achieved by Ekolber'.

Disclaimer

Viscofan SA published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 14:07:02 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 837 M
EBIT 2019 146 M
Net income 2019 116 M
Debt 2019 60,1 M
Yield 2019 3,85%
P/E ratio 2019 18,7x
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,67x
EV / Sales2020 2,55x
Capitalization 2 179 M
Chart VISCOFAN
Duration : Period :
Viscofan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISCOFAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 54,3  €
Last Close Price 46,9  €
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Canales García Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Domingo de Ampuero y Osma Chairman
Andrés Díaz Echevarria Chief Operating Officer
Maria del Carmen Peña Ruiz Chief Financial Officer
Jose Ignacio Recalde Irurzun Chief Technology & Diversification Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISCOFAN-2.62%2 458
BALL CORPORATION55.63%24 185
AMCOR190.00%19 047
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION32.96%10 143
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.30.60%8 928
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.49.75%8 397
