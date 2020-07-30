Viscofan S A : Group releases January-June 2020 results

​Main highlights of the January-June 2020 results:

» José Domingo de Ampuero y Osma, chairman of the Viscofan Group: 'The growth obtained in the Group's main financial figures reinforces our vision of the expected results for a year marked by volatility and the uncertainty caused by the pandemic. I would like to highlight the strong commitment of the 5,000 people who make up Viscofan to keep our plants operating, ensure supply to our customers and follow the security measures implemented throughout the Group. An effort that reflects the strength of our business model to provide the market with an essential product for the basic nutrition of millions of people around the world.'

» €447.0 million in revenue, 9.1% higher than the previous year, and 7.7% in like-for-like terms.

» €110.3 million in reported EBITDA, up 18.7% on the previous year and 19.7% in like-for-like terms.

» €57.3 million in the reported net profit, up 25.5% on the previous year.

» €43.8 million in net bank debt at June 2020 compared to the €73.0 million reported at the end of June 2019 and €42.5 million at December 2019.

» Final dividend of €0.96 per share paid on 4 June 2020, a total payment of €44.5 million.

