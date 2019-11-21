Log in
VISCOFAN. S.A.

VISCOFAN. S.A.

(VIS)
  Report  
News 
News

Viscofan S A : will pay an interim dividend of 0.65 per share on 19 December 2019

0
11/21/2019 | 12:41pm EST

​The Board of Directors of Viscofan in the meeting held on November, 21st, 2019, has agreed to pay a 2019's interim dividend of €0.65 per share.

The payment of this dividend shall be executed on December 19th, 2019.

Date established to determine the shareholders that are eligible to receive the dividend (record date) is December 18th, 2019.

Date from which the stock will trade without the entitlement to receive dividend (ex-date) is December 17th, 2019.

The agent for payments will be Banco Santander.

Thus, this interim dividend is 1.6% higher than the interim dividend of 0.64€ per share paid on December 20th, 2018.

Disclaimer

Viscofan SA published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 17:40:08 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 843 M
EBIT 2019 125 M
Net income 2019 103 M
Debt 2019 79,8 M
Yield 2019 3,40%
P/E ratio 2019 21,6x
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,74x
EV / Sales2020 2,67x
Capitalization 2 225 M
Chart VISCOFAN. S.A.
Duration : Period :
Viscofan. S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISCOFAN. S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 48,68  €
Last Close Price 47,86  €
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Canales García Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Domingo de Ampuero y Osma Chairman
Andrés Díaz Echevarria Chief Operating Officer
Maria del Carmen Peña Ruiz Chief Financial Officer
Jose Ignacio Recalde Irurzun Chief Technology & Diversification Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISCOFAN. S.A.-0.54%2 463
BALL CORPORATION46.26%22 062
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION46.69%11 003
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.80.18%9 979
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.15.24%7 660
SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY10.24%5 863
