Viscofan S A : will pay an interim dividend of 0.65 per share on 19 December 2019

​The Board of Directors of Viscofan in the meeting held on November, 21st, 2019, has agreed to pay a 2019's interim dividend of €0.65 per share.

The payment of this dividend shall be executed on December 19th, 2019.

Date established to determine the shareholders that are eligible to receive the dividend (record date) is December 18th, 2019.

Date from which the stock will trade without the entitlement to receive dividend (ex-date) is December 17th, 2019.

The agent for payments will be Banco Santander.

Thus, this interim dividend is 1.6% higher than the interim dividend of 0.64€ per share paid on December 20th, 2018.

