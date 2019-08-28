|
Viscom AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
Title:
|
First name: Peter
|Peter
|Last name(s):
|Krippner
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0007846867
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|8.7300 EUR
|8730.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|8.7300 EUR
|8730.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Viscom AG
|
|Carl-Buderus-Strasse 9-15
|
|30455 Hannover
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.viscom.de
|
|Sales 2019
|88,9 M
|EBIT 2019
|5,57 M
|Net income 2019
|3,65 M
|Finance 2019
|5,58 M
|Yield 2019
|4,50%
|P/E ratio 2019
|19,7x
|P/E ratio 2020
|14,4x
|EV / Sales2019
|0,81x
|EV / Sales2020
|0,75x
|Capitalization
|77,5 M
Technical analysis trends VISCOM AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Average target price
12,43 €
|Last Close Price
8,55 €
|Spread / Highest target
77,8%
|Spread / Average Target
45,4%
|Spread / Lowest Target
12,3%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|VISCOM AG
|-35.17%
|86