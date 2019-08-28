Log in
Viscom AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/28/2019 | 04:10am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.08.2019 / 10:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Krippner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Viscom AG

b) LEI
391200SDLDT1KJVFRV52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007846867

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.7300 EUR 8730.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.7300 EUR 8730.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-27; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


28.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Viscom AG
Carl-Buderus-Strasse 9-15
30455 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.viscom.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53517  28.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 88,9 M
EBIT 2019 5,57 M
Net income 2019 3,65 M
Finance 2019 5,58 M
Yield 2019 4,50%
P/E ratio 2019 19,7x
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,81x
EV / Sales2020 0,75x
Capitalization 77,5 M
Chart VISCOM AG
Duration : Period :
Viscom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISCOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,43  €
Last Close Price 8,55  €
Spread / Highest target 77,8%
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michèle Morner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Schwingel Head-Finance
Martin Heuser Head-Technology
Volker Pape Member-Supervisory Board
Ludger Overmeyer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISCOM AG-35.17%86
KLA CORPORATION59.15%22 501
TERADYNE, INC.65.62%8 914
ADVANTEST CORP92.54%7 751
LASERTEC CORPORATION119.47%2 468
TONGFU MICROELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 421
