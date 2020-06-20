Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Viscom AG    V6C   DE0007846867

VISCOM AG

(V6C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Viscom AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/20/2020 | 08:20am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.06.2020 / 14:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Volker
Last name(s): Pape

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Viscom AG

b) LEI
391200SDLDT1KJVFRV52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007846867

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.7600 EUR 63343.56 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.7600 EUR 63343.5600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-06-19; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


20.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Viscom AG
Carl-Buderus-Strasse 9-15
30455 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.viscom.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

60749  20.06.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VISCOM AG
08:20aVISCOM AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/18VISCOM AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/13VISCOM AG : Revenue and earnings impacted by effects of COVID-19 pandemic
EQ
05/08VISCOM AG : Annual General Meeting postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic
EQ
04/09VISCOM : achieves solid business performance in difficult market environment
EQ
03/30VISCOM : Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose dividend at minimum level
EQ
03/20VISCOM AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acc..
EQ
03/20VISCOM : postpones publication of annual and consolidated financial statements a..
EQ
02/24VISCOM AG - PROVISIONAL FIGURES FOR : revenue target achieved, EBIT slightly be..
EQ
02/04VISCOM AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 70,7 M 79,1 M 79,1 M
Net income 2020 -0,82 M -0,92 M -0,92 M
Net Debt 2020 1,33 M 1,49 M 1,49 M
P/E ratio 2020 -256x
Yield 2020 0,41%
Capitalization 75,5 M 84,5 M 84,4 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 481
Free-Float 38,8%
Chart VISCOM AG
Duration : Period :
Viscom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISCOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,67 €
Last Close Price 8,50 €
Spread / Highest target 8,24%
Spread / Average Target 1,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michèle Morner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Krippner Head-Operations
Dirk Schwingel Head-Finance
Volker Pape Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ludger Overmeyer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISCOM AG-6.59%85
KLA CORPORATION8.74%29 940
TERADYNE, INC.16.75%13 717
ADVANTEST CORPORATION-1.62%11 243
LASERTEC CORPORATION85.79%8 711
TONGFU MICROELECTRONICS CO.,LTD43.04%3 820
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group