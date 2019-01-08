DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Viscom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Viscom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
08.01.2019 / 08:26
Viscom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 19, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 19, 2019
German: https://www.viscom.com/de/europe/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/
English: https://www.viscom.com/de/europe/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 19, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 19, 2019
German: https://www.viscom.com/de/europe/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/
English: https://www.viscom.com/europe/investor-relations/financial-reports/annual-reports/
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 13, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 13, 2019
German: https://www.viscom.com/de/europe/investor-relations/finanzberichte/halbjahresfinanzberichte/
English: https://www.viscom.com/europe/investor-relations/financial-reports/interim-reports/
