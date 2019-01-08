DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Viscom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Viscom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
08.01.2019 / 08:34
Viscom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / German: May 14, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: May 14, 2019
German: https://www.viscom.com/de/europe/investor-relations/finanzberichte/quartalsfinanzberichte/
English: https://www.viscom.com/europe/investor-relations/financial-reports/interim-reports/
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Date of disclosure / German: November 12, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 12, 2019
German: https://www.viscom.com/de/europe/investor-relations/finanzberichte/quartalsfinanzberichte/
English: https://www.viscom.com/europe/investor-relations/financial-reports/interim-reports/
