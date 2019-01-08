Log in
Viscom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

01/08/2019 | 02:40am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Viscom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Viscom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

08.01.2019 / 08:34
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Viscom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Date of disclosure / German: May 14, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: May 14, 2019 German: https://www.viscom.com/de/europe/investor-relations/finanzberichte/quartalsfinanzberichte/ English: https://www.viscom.com/europe/investor-relations/financial-reports/interim-reports/

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of disclosure / German: November 12, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 12, 2019 German: https://www.viscom.com/de/europe/investor-relations/finanzberichte/quartalsfinanzberichte/ English: https://www.viscom.com/europe/investor-relations/financial-reports/interim-reports/


08.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Viscom AG
Carl-Buderus-Strasse 9-15
30455 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.viscom.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

764047  08.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=764047&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
