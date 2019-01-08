Viscom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Viscom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



08.01.2019 / 08:34

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Viscom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Date of disclosure / German: May 14, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: May 14, 2019 German: https://www.viscom.com/de/europe/investor-relations/finanzberichte/quartalsfinanzberichte/ English: https://www.viscom.com/europe/investor-relations/financial-reports/interim-reports/

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of disclosure / German: November 12, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 12, 2019 German: https://www.viscom.com/de/europe/investor-relations/finanzberichte/quartalsfinanzberichte/ English: https://www.viscom.com/europe/investor-relations/financial-reports/interim-reports/