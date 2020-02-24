DGAP-Ad-hoc: Viscom AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Profit Warning

Viscom AG - Provisional figures for 2019: revenue target achieved, EBIT slightly below forecast



Hanover, 24 February 2020 - On the basis of provisional figures, Viscom AG (ISIN DE0007846867) achieved consolidated revenue of around EUR 88.6 million in the 2019 financial year. The company is therefore within the revenue range projected by its management of EUR 85 to EUR 94 million (previous year: EUR 93.6 million).

By contrast, EBIT was slightly lower than the forecast amount of EUR 4.3 to EUR 8.5 million at around EUR 4.0 million (previous year: EUR 10.9 million). This was on account of remeasurement effects in various items of the statement of financial position. The corresponding EBIT-Margin thus amounted to around 4.5 %, 0.5 percentage points less than anticipated (5 % to 9 %; previous year: 11.7 %).

At around EUR 79.5 million, incoming orders in were down year-on-year in the 2019 financial year (previous year: EUR 98.8 million). In particular, this decline of around 20 % resulted from lower order volumes from major existing customers in addition to the slowdown in global economic growth and industrial production. The order backlog amounted to around EUR 16 million as at the end of the year, approximately 36 % less than the high prior-year figure (previous year: EUR 25 million).

These provisional figures have yet to be certified by the auditors and adopted by the Supervisory Board. The final key financial and earnings figures for the 2019 financial year will be published on 24 March 2020.

Contact:Viscom AGInvestor RelationsAnna BorkowskiCarl-Buderus-Str. 9-1530455 HannoverTel.: +49-511-94996-861Fax: +49-511-94996-555investor.relations@viscom.de