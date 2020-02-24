Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Viscom AG    V6C   DE0007846867

VISCOM AG

(V6C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Viscom AG - Provisional figures for 2019: revenue target achieved, EBIT slightly below forecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 08:45am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Viscom AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Profit Warning
Viscom AG - Provisional figures for 2019: revenue target achieved, EBIT slightly below forecast

24-Feb-2020 / 14:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Viscom AG - Provisional figures for 2019: revenue target achieved, EBIT slightly below forecast

Hanover, 24 February 2020 - On the basis of provisional figures, Viscom AG (ISIN DE0007846867) achieved consolidated revenue of around EUR 88.6 million in the 2019 financial year. The company is therefore within the revenue range projected by its management of EUR 85 to EUR 94 million (previous year: EUR 93.6 million).

By contrast, EBIT was slightly lower than the forecast amount of EUR 4.3 to EUR 8.5 million at around EUR 4.0 million (previous year: EUR 10.9 million). This was on account of remeasurement effects in various items of the statement of financial position. The corresponding EBIT-Margin thus amounted to around 4.5 %, 0.5 percentage points less than anticipated (5 % to 9 %; previous year: 11.7 %).

At around EUR 79.5 million, incoming orders in were down year-on-year in the 2019 financial year (previous year: EUR 98.8 million). In particular, this decline of around 20 % resulted from lower order volumes from major existing customers in addition to the slowdown in global economic growth and industrial production. The order backlog amounted to around EUR 16 million as at the end of the year, approximately 36 % less than the high prior-year figure (previous year: EUR 25 million).

These provisional figures have yet to be certified by the auditors and adopted by the Supervisory Board. The final key financial and earnings figures for the 2019 financial year will be published on 24 March 2020.


Contact:
Viscom AG
Investor Relations
Anna Borkowski
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Tel.: +49-511-94996-861
Fax: +49-511-94996-555
investor.relations@viscom.de

24-Feb-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Viscom AG
Carl-Buderus-Strasse 9-15
30455 Hannover
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 511 94 996 861
Fax: +49 (0) 511 94 996 555
E-mail: investor.relations@viscom.de
Internet: www.viscom.de
ISIN: DE0007846867
WKN: 784686
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 982001

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

982001  24-Feb-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=982001&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VISCOM AG
08:45aVISCOM AG - PROVISIONAL FIGURES FOR : revenue target achieved, EBIT slightly be..
EQ
02/04VISCOM AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and..
EQ
02/04VISCOM AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acc..
EQ
2019VISCOM AG : Business development remains modest in third quarter. Management con..
EQ
2019VISCOM AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019VISCOM AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019VISCOM AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019VISCOM AG : Business performance in the first half of 2019 falls short of expect..
EQ
2019VISCOM : adjusts forecast for 2019
EQ
2019VISCOM AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 88,9 M
EBIT 2019 5,57 M
Net income 2019 3,65 M
Finance 2019 5,58 M
Yield 2019 2,48%
P/E ratio 2019 24,2x
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,99x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
Capitalization 93,3 M
Chart VISCOM AG
Duration : Period :
Viscom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISCOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,18  €
Last Close Price 10,50  €
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michèle Morner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Krippner Head-Operations
Dirk Schwingel Head-Finance
Volker Pape Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ludger Overmeyer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISCOM AG15.38%101
KLA CORPORATION-9.57%25 259
TERADYNE, INC.-3.21%11 060
ADVANTEST CORPORATION-0.71%9 875
TONGFU MICROELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%5 041
LASERTEC CORPORATION-0.90%4 457
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group