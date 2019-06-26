Log in
New Vishay Intertechnology Varistors Offer Ultra High Surge Capability to 13 kA, UL-Certified Operation Up to +125 °C

06/26/2019 | 11:01am EDT

MALVERN, Pa., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of VDR metal oxide varistors (MOV) certified for operation up to +125 °C in accordance with UL 1449 edition 4, VDE/IEC 61051-1/2. Designed to provide overvoltage and transient voltage protection in consumer goods and industrial applications, the Vishay BCcomponents VDRUS series offers 30 % higher surge current capability than previous-generation devices.

Offered in standard 7 mm, 10 mm, 14 mm, and 20 mm sizes, the devices released today consist of a high purity zinc oxide disc with two solid copper leads or copper-clad steel wires with matte tin plating. The varistors’ high temperature performance is a result of their UL94-V0-approved, flame-resistant silicone lacquer coating, which provides electrical, mechanical, and climate protection.

The VDRUS series is available with current surge capability from 1.8 kA to 13 kA, rated voltages from 115 VAC to 680 VAC, energy absorption from 19 J to 720 J, and straight or kinked leads. The varistors are optimized for use in power controllers and input filters for appliances such as stoves and washing machines and for industrial applications including motor controllers, AC/DC converters, and circuit breakers.

RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the devices are suitable for automatic pick and place mounting and compatible with wave soldering and pin in paste reflow soldering processes.

Samples and production quantities of the VDRUS series are available now, with lead times of six to eight weeks.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=New @vishayindust varistors offer ultra surge capability to 13 kA, UL-certified operation up to +125 deg. C - http://bit.ly/2KwOLxP

Link to datasheet:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?29185 (VDRUS)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157709176108373

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com  
 or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
