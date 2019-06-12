Log in
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY

(VSH)
Vishay Intertechnology : 1 A and 2 A FRED Pt® Ultrafast Rectifiers in SMP Package Increase Power Density, Improve Efficiency

06/12/2019

MALVERN, Pa. - June 12, 2019 - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today expanded its offering of FRED Pt® Ultrafast recovery rectifiers with eight new 100 V and 200 V devices in the eSMP® series SMP (DO-220AA) package, including the industry's first to offer current ratings to 2 A. Measuring 3.85 mm by 2.03 mm with a low 1 mm profile, the Vishay Semiconductors diodes provide space-saving alternatives to devices in the SMA (DO-214AC).

The 1 A and 2 A rectifiers released today increase power density by providing the high current ratings typically reserved for the SMA package in the smaller SMP, which utilizes 24 % less PCB space. For excellent thermal performance, the devices feature an asymmetric design with a large metal pad for heat dissipation, while their FRED Pt technology enables ultrafast recovery times down to 14 ns at TJ = 25 °C, reduced Qrr to 10 nC, and soft recovery features over the entire working temperature range of -55 °C to +175 °C.

Available in AEC-Q101 qualified versions, the rectifiers feature low forward voltage drop down to 0.69 V, which reduces power losses and improves efficiency in high frequency inverters, DC/DC converters, freewheeling diodes, and power factor correction in automotive engine control units (ECU), anti-lock braking systems (ABS), and HID and LED lighting, and telecom and industrial power supplies.

The devices offer an MSL moisture sensitivity level of 1, per J-STD-020, LF maximum peak of +260 °C. RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the diodes are ideal for automated placement and allow for automated optical inspection (AOI) in automotive systems.

Device Specification Table:

Package Device IF(AV) V(BR) Typ VF at IF Typ. trr at (see set up) Typ. Qrr at (see set up) AEC-Q101
(A) (V) (V) (A) (ns) at (IF, diF/dt, VR) (nC)
SMP VS-1ENH01HM3 1 100 0.69 1 14 1 A, 200 A/µs, 100 V 10 Yes
VS-1ENH02HM3 1 200 0.69 1 14 1 A, 200 A/µs, 100 V 10 Yes
VS-2ENH01HM3 2 100 0.79 2 16 2 A, 200 A/µs, 100 V 15 Yes
VS-2ENH02HM3 2 200 0.79 2 16 2 A, 200 A/µs, 100 V 15 Yes
VS-1ENH01-M3 1 100 0.69 1 14 1 A, 200 A/µs, 100 V 10 No
VS-1ENH02-M3 1 200 0.69 1 14 1 A, 200 A/µs, 100 V 10 No
VS-2ENH01-M3 2 100 0.79 2 16 2 A, 200 A/µs, 100 V 15 No
VS-2ENH02-M3 2 200 0.79 2 16 2 A, 200 A/µs, 100 V 15 No

Samples and production quantities of the new Ultrafast rectifiers are available now, with lead times of 20 weeks for large orders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay's product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and 'one-stop shop' service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

http://twitter.com/vishayindust
http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

FRED Pt is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 14:23:05 UTC
