Vishay Intertechnology : 1 A and 2 A FRED Pt® Ultrafast Rectifiers in SMP Package Increase Power Density, Improve Efficiency

MALVERN, Pa. - June 12, 2019 - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today expanded its offering of FRED Pt® Ultrafast recovery rectifiers with eight new 100 V and 200 V devices in the eSMP® series SMP (DO-220AA) package, including the industry's first to offer current ratings to 2 A. Measuring 3.85 mm by 2.03 mm with a low 1 mm profile, the Vishay Semiconductors diodes provide space-saving alternatives to devices in the SMA (DO-214AC).

The 1 A and 2 A rectifiers released today increase power density by providing the high current ratings typically reserved for the SMA package in the smaller SMP, which utilizes 24 % less PCB space. For excellent thermal performance, the devices feature an asymmetric design with a large metal pad for heat dissipation, while their FRED Pt technology enables ultrafast recovery times down to 14 ns at TJ = 25 °C, reduced Qrr to 10 nC, and soft recovery features over the entire working temperature range of -55 °C to +175 °C.

Available in AEC-Q101 qualified versions, the rectifiers feature low forward voltage drop down to 0.69 V, which reduces power losses and improves efficiency in high frequency inverters, DC/DC converters, freewheeling diodes, and power factor correction in automotive engine control units (ECU), anti-lock braking systems (ABS), and HID and LED lighting, and telecom and industrial power supplies.

The devices offer an MSL moisture sensitivity level of 1, per J-STD-020, LF maximum peak of +260 °C. RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the diodes are ideal for automated placement and allow for automated optical inspection (AOI) in automotive systems.

Device Specification Table:

Package Device I F(AV) V (BR) Typ V F at I F Typ. t rr at (see set up) Typ. Q rr at (see set up) AEC-Q101 (A) (V) (V) (A) (ns) at (I F , di F /dt, V R ) (nC) SMP VS-1ENH01HM3 1 100 0.69 1 14 1 A, 200 A/µs, 100 V 10 Yes VS-1ENH02HM3 1 200 0.69 1 14 1 A, 200 A/µs, 100 V 10 Yes VS-2ENH01HM3 2 100 0.79 2 16 2 A, 200 A/µs, 100 V 15 Yes VS-2ENH02HM3 2 200 0.79 2 16 2 A, 200 A/µs, 100 V 15 Yes VS-1ENH01-M3 1 100 0.69 1 14 1 A, 200 A/µs, 100 V 10 No VS-1ENH02-M3 1 200 0.69 1 14 1 A, 200 A/µs, 100 V 10 No VS-2ENH01-M3 2 100 0.79 2 16 2 A, 200 A/µs, 100 V 15 No VS-2ENH02-M3 2 200 0.79 2 16 2 A, 200 A/µs, 100 V 15 No

Samples and production quantities of the new Ultrafast rectifiers are available now, with lead times of 20 weeks for large orders.

