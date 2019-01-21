Log in
Vishay Intertechnology : Extends 500 PGP-ST Series of Screw-Terminal Capacitors With 500 V Rated Voltage and Useful Life to 5000 h

01/21/2019 | 11:24am EST

MALVERN, Pa. - Jan. 21, 2019 - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that it has extended the maximum voltage rating of the Vishay BCcomponents 500 PGP-ST series of aluminum screw-terminal capacitors to 500 V, while more than doubling its useful life to 5000 hours at +85 °C.

As polarized aluminum electrolytic capacitors with a non-solid electrolyte, 500 PGP-ST series devices are optimized for DC-Linking in power conversion electronics rated at 20 kW and above - including large motor drives, UPS systems, and solar inverters. Their 500 V rating provides increased voltage headroom in these applications, while allowing three-phase, 380 V designs to be re-used in 480 V systems by simply upgrading the DC-Link capacitors and enabling solar inverter systems to be upgraded for 1000 V maximum input.

The 500 PGP-ST series is available in nine case sizes ranging from 50 mm by 80 mm to 90 mm by 220 mm. Offering high efficiency, the devices feature capacitance ratings from 680 µF to 22 000 µF over a voltage range from 350 V to 500 V. The capacitors offer a cylindrical aluminum case insulated with a blue sleeve and pressure relief in their sealing disc.

The RoHS-compliant devices are available with 8 mm terminals on the standard high post M5 disc, or 13 mm terminals featuring the high current M6 disc.

Device Specification Table:

Case size (mm)

50 x 80 to 90 x 220

Capacitance range (µF)

680 to 22 000

Tolerance

± 20 %

Rated voltage range (V)

350 to 450

500

Temperature range (°C)

-40 to +85

-25 to +85

Useful life at 85 °C (h)

5000

Shelf life at 0 V, 85 °C (h)

1000

Sectional specification

IEC 60384-4 / EN 130300

Climatic category IEC 60068

40 / 085 / 56

25 / 085 / 56

Samples and production quantities of the extended 500 PGP-ST series are available now, with lead times of 18 weeks.

Resources:

More aluminum electrolytic screw terminal capacitors from Vishay

Check distributor stock on the Vishay website

Weekly updates: sign up for Vishay Newsfeed

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay's product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and 'one-stop shop' service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

http://twitter.com/vishayindust
http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Disclaimer

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 16:23:08 UTC
