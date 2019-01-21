Vishay Intertechnology : Extends 500 PGP-ST Series of Screw-Terminal Capacitors With 500 V Rated Voltage and Useful Life to 5000 h

MALVERN, Pa. - Jan. 21, 2019 - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that it has extended the maximum voltage rating of the Vishay BCcomponents 500 PGP-ST series of aluminum screw-terminal capacitors to 500 V, while more than doubling its useful life to 5000 hours at +85 °C.

As polarized aluminum electrolytic capacitors with a non-solid electrolyte, 500 PGP-ST series devices are optimized for DC-Linking in power conversion electronics rated at 20 kW and above - including large motor drives, UPS systems, and solar inverters. Their 500 V rating provides increased voltage headroom in these applications, while allowing three-phase, 380 V designs to be re-used in 480 V systems by simply upgrading the DC-Link capacitors and enabling solar inverter systems to be upgraded for 1000 V maximum input.

The 500 PGP-ST series is available in nine case sizes ranging from 50 mm by 80 mm to 90 mm by 220 mm. Offering high efficiency, the devices feature capacitance ratings from 680 µF to 22 000 µF over a voltage range from 350 V to 500 V. The capacitors offer a cylindrical aluminum case insulated with a blue sleeve and pressure relief in their sealing disc.

The RoHS-compliant devices are available with 8 mm terminals on the standard high post M5 disc, or 13 mm terminals featuring the high current M6 disc.

Device Specification Table:

Case size (mm) 50 x 80 to 90 x 220 Capacitance range (µF) 680 to 22 000 Tolerance ± 20 % Rated voltage range (V) 350 to 450 500 Temperature range (°C) -40 to +85 -25 to +85 Useful life at 85 °C (h) 5000 Shelf life at 0 V, 85 °C (h) 1000 Sectional specification IEC 60384-4 / EN 130300 Climatic category IEC 60068 40 / 085 / 56 25 / 085 / 56

Samples and production quantities of the extended 500 PGP-ST series are available now, with lead times of 18 weeks.

