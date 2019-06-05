Vishay Intertechnology Extends T55 Series of Polymer Tantalum Chip Capacitors With Single-Digit ESR Down to 7 mΩ in the D Case

Devices Feature Reduced Voltage Drops, Better Frequency Response, and Higher Ripple Current Ratings up to 5.67 A I RMS

MALVERN, Pa., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company has extended its T55 series of vPolyTan™ surface-mount polymer tantalum molded chip capacitors with new devices in the D case (EIA 7343-31) size featuring single-digit ESR values from 9 mΩ down to 7 mΩ, with values to 6 mΩ in development.

Previously reserved for larger case sizes, the single-digit ESR values of the capacitors released today are 3 mΩ to 5 mΩ lower than those typically found in D case devices. The results are reduced voltage drops, better frequency response, and higher ripple current ratings up to 5.67 A I RMS , which reduces the number of capacitors required on the PCB. In addition to saving board space, the D case’s low 3.1 mm profile enables the design of thinner end products.

Offered in the compact J, P, A, B, T (low-profile B — 1.2 mm max.), D, V, and Z case sizes, the T55 series features a wide capacitance range from 3.3 µF to 1000 µF over voltage ratings from 2.5 V to 63 V, and a capacitance tolerance of ± 20 %. The devices are optimized for power management, battery decoupling, and energy storage in computers, servers, network infrastructure equipment, solid state drives, and wireless transceivers.

Operating over a temperature range of -55 °C to +105 °C, the capacitors provide low internal resistance for enhanced charge and discharge characteristics. Featuring lead (Pb)-free terminations, the T55 series is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green . The devices are compatible with high volume automatic pick and place equipment and offer a Moisture Sensitivity Level (MSL) of 3.

Samples and production quantities of the new single-digit ESR capacitors are available now, with lead times of 14 to 16 weeks.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

