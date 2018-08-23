Log in
Vishay Intertechnology : Named as 2017 Supplier of the Year by Continental Automotive Group

08/23/2018 | 04:22pm CEST

MALVERN, Pa. - Aug. 23, 2018 - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company has been recognized as a 2017 Supplier of the Year by the Continental Automotive Group, a leading German automotive manufacturing company, in the 'Electronics, Discrete' product category.

Continental Automotive Group performs a comprehensive, systematic evaluation of its strategic suppliers every year, and has rewarded outstanding performance with the Supplier of the Year Awards program since 2008. Suppliers are assessed in four areas - quality, technology, supply, and purchasing conditions - with 15 product awards given across six categories, in addition to three division-specific categories.

Winners of Supplier of the Year 2017 Awards were announced on July 25 at the Continental Automotive Group's Supplier Day in Berlin, where the theme was 'Supplier of Choice 2030.' The awards were presented by Günter Fella, head of purchasing, and Kai-Uwe Brinkmann, senior vice president of purchasing, electronics. Accepting the award on Vishay's behalf were Dr. Gerald Paul, CEO; Peter Williams; senior vice president of strategic sales; Dave Valletta, executive vice president of worldwide sales; and Elke Vesting, Vishay's strategic global account manager for Continental.

'Continental Automotive Group's Supplier of the Year Awards program has established a prestigious reputation throughout the industry over the last 10 years,' said Dave Valletta. 'Earning this distinction speaks volumes to a supplier's dedication to quality and ability to respond quickly to changes in demand. We are exceedingly proud to have our efforts recognized with this coveted honor.'

'We are delighted to recognize Vishay's dedication to Continental with a Supplier of the Year award,' said Elena Rasmussen, Purchasing Director, Discretes, at Continental Automotive Group. 'With its focus on quality, backed by a pro-active sales team, the company has been a reliable partner in supporting our growth in a difficult market. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Vishay long into the future and working together to overcome the challenges posed by our rapidly changing industry.'

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay's product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and 'one-stop shop' service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.




Disclaimer

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 14:21:08 UTC
