Vishay Intertechnology : New Cost-Effective Proximity Sensor Provides Sensing Distance Up to 30 cm

0
09/16/2019 | 11:27am EDT

MALVERN, Pa. - Sep. 16, 2019 - The Optoelectronics group of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new proximity sensor that offers a sensing distance of up to 30 cm. Combining an IR emitter, photo detectors for proximity, amplifiers, and ADC circuitry into a single package, the Vishay Semiconductors VCNL3040 features a programmable interrupt function and supports the I²C bus communication interface for efficient object and collision detection in a wide variety of consumer and industrial applications.

Ideally suited for use in smart home, industrial, office, and toy products, the device released today provides a 33 % increase in proximity detection distance compared to previous-generation sensors, at a lower cost than similar solutions on the market. Applications include presence detection to activate displays in printers, copiers, and home appliances; collision detection in robots and toys; vehicle occupancy detection in parking lots; and proximity detection in lavatory appliances.

The VCNL3040's programmable interrupt function allows designers to specify high and low thresholds, which reduces the continuous communication with the microcontroller. Featuring selectable 12-bit and 16-bit outputs, the proximity sensor uses intelligent cancellation to eliminate cross-talk, while a smart persistence scheme ensures accurate sensing and faster response time. The emitter wavelength peaks at 940 nm and has no visible 'red-tail.'

The device offers a supply voltage range of 2.5 V to 3.6 V, an I²C bus voltage range from 1.8 V to 3.3 V, and excellent temperature compensation from -40 °C to +85 °C. Offered in a lead-free 8-pin QFN package, the sensor is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Samples and production quantities of the new VCNL3040 are available now, with lead times of eight to 12 weeks for large orders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay's product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and 'one-stop shop' service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

http://twitter.com/vishayindust
http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Disclaimer

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 15:26:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 677 M
EBIT 2019 292 M
Net income 2019 183 M
Finance 2019 469 M
Yield 2019 2,00%
P/E ratio 2019 14,5x
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,80x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
Capitalization 2 623 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 17,86  $
Last Close Price 18,16  $
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerald Walter Paul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc Zandman Executive Chairman
Lori Lipcaman Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Johan Vandoorn Chief Technical Officer & Executive VP
Thomas C. Wertheimer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY0.83%2 623
INTEL CORPORATION11.95%235 222
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%220 168
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS37.15%121 006
BROADCOM INC14.17%115 161
NVIDIA CORPORATION36.28%110 801
