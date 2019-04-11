Log in
Vishay Intertechnology : WSBS Power Metal Strip® Shunt Resistors With NiCr Resistive Element and Unique Termination Design Increase Accuracy With Improved RTC Performance

04/11/2019

MALVERN, Pa. - April 11, 2019 - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced the new WSBS8518...34 and WSBS8518...35 Power Metal Strip® shunt resistors with a solid metal nickel-chrome alloy resistive element with a calibration notch and 'boot' design on their terminals, which improves TCR performance (down to ± 10 ppm/°C) for better accuracy over temperature extremes.

With extremely low resistance down to 100 μΩ and power ratings to 36 W, the Vishay Dale devices released today increase accuracy and lower costs compared with manganese alloy shunts and Hall Effect current sensing solutions, while the two sense pins of the WSBS8518...35 aid in PCB mounting and provide consistent contact point locations on the shunt.

Offered in the 8518 case size, the resistors feature a proprietary processing technique that produces their extremely low resistance values, which allow for high current capabilities. The devices are designed for battery management in gas, diesel, hybrid, and electric cars and trucks, as well as electric forklifts, large UPS systems, and other heavy industrial applications.

Featuring an all-welded construction, the WSBS8518...34 and WSBS8518...35 offer low inductance values of

Samples and production quantities of the WSBS8518...34 and WSBS8518...35 are available now, with a lead time of 10 to 12 weeks for larger orders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay's product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and 'one-stop shop' service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

Power Metal Strip is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology

Disclaimer

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 14:37:05 UTC
