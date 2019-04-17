Log in
Vishay Intertechnology's New FRED Pt® Gen 5 1200 V Hyperfast and Ultrafast Rectifiers Reduce Conduction and Switching Losses

04/17/2019 | 11:01am EDT

MALVERN, Pa., April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced six new FRED Pt® Gen 5 1200 V Hyperfast and Ultrafast rectifiers. Offering the best conduction and switching loss trade-off for devices in their class, the 30 A and 60 A Vishay rectifiers are designed to increase the efficiency of high frequency converters and of hard- and soft-switched or resonant designs.  

Matched to operate with MOSFETs or high speed IGBTs, the devices released today are optimized for PFC and output rectification stages for EV / HEV battery charging stations, booster stages for solar inverters, and UPS and welding applications. The rectifiers offer up to 10 % lower losses than do competing silicon solutions, cutting the efficiency gap with SiC diodes in half and providing a cost-effective alternative for applications with frequencies in the range of 50 kHz.

Both 30 A and 60 A rectifiers are available in the TO-247L package and in X-type Hyperfast and H-type Ultrafast speed classes. 30 A devices are also offered in the TO-220AC. X-type rectifiers offer the advantage of lower QRR, while H-type devices feature lower forward voltage. Both offer the same forward voltage as competing solutions while delivering up to 40 % lower switching losses and QRR, respectively. The components offer high temperature operation to +175 °C.

 
Device Specification Table:
Part #VR (V)IF(AV) (A)VF typ. (V)1

QRR typ. (nC)2Speed classtrr (ns)3Package
VS-E5PX3012L-N31200302.11550X26TO-247AD 2L
VS-E5TX3012-N31200302.11550X26TO-220AC 2L
VS-E5PH3012L-N31200301.72150H32TO-247AD 2L
VS-E5TH3012-N31200301.72150H32TO-220AC 2L
VS-E5PX6012L-N31200602.12950X30TO-247AD 2L
VS-E5PH6012L-N31200601.74080H38TO-247AD 2L
1IF = rated current, TJ = 125 °C
2TJ = 125 °C, IF = 40 A, VR = 400 V, dIF/dt = 600 A/ms
3TJ= 25 °C IF = 1 A dIF/dt = 100 A/μs, VR = 30 V
 

To access the product datasheets on the Vishay Website, go to
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96442  (VS-E5PX3012L-N3)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96507  (VS-E5TX3012-N3)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96501  (VS-E5PH3012L-N3)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96506  (VS-E5TH3012-N3)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96479  (VS-E5PX6012L-N3)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96502  (VS-E5PH6012L-N3)

Samples and production quantities of the new FRED Pt rectifiers are available now, with lead times of 18 weeks for larger orders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

FRED Pt is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust new FRED Pt Gen 5 1200 V hyperfast, ultrafast rectifiers reduce conduction, switching losses - http://bit.ly/2UBTXH1

Link to product datasheets:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96501 (VS-E5PH3012L-N3)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96502 (VS-E5PH6012L-N3)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96442 (VS-E5PX3012L-N3)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96479 (VS-E5PX6012L-N3)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96506 (VS-E5TH3012-N3)
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?96507 (VS-E5TX3012-N3)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157708127233184

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com
 or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com

Vishay_Logo_1280x1024.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
