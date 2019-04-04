Log in
Vishay Intertechnology to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, May 9

04/04/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

MALVERN, Pa., April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) will release its results for the fiscal first quarter ending March 30, 2019 before the New York Stock Exchange opens on May 9, 2019.

A conference call to discuss Vishay’s first quarter financial results is scheduled for Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-589-6174 (+1 706-643-1406 if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the conference ID is 8555287.

There will be a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 9, 2019 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 16, 2019. The telephone number for the replay is 800-585-8367 (+1 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the access code is 8555287.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com.

About Vishay

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at http://www.vishay.com.

Contact:                                                   

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
+1-610-644-1300

Vishay_Logo_1280x1024.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
