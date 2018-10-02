Vishay Intertechnology : to Attend 2018 SPCD International Symposium

MALVERN, Pa. - Oct. 2, 2018 - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company will be presenting a technical paper on wet tantalum capacitors and exhibiting at the 2018 Space Passive Component Days (SPCD) International Symposium - taking place October 9-12 in Noordwijk, The Netherlands.

Mr. Mike Mosier, senior director, product marketing, Vishay Tantalum Capacitors will be presenting the paper coauthored with Jean Racine, vice president of tantalum capacitor marketing projects, 'Advances in Wet Tantalum Capacitor Technology' at 10:20 a.m. on Friday, October 12, as part of the New Developments conference track.

The presentation will cover advantages of wet tantalum capacitors over other tantalum types, including longer life, lower DC leakage, higher voltages and capacitance, and superior mechanical robustness. Recent technological developments will be explored that have resulted in higher temperature ratings, resistance to shock and vibration, and capacitance, while lowering ESR and enabling surface-mount designs.

'With devices such as our T16 and T22 series, Vishay has been at the forefront of advancements made in the field of wet tantalum capacitors to meet the high demands of space applications,' said Mosier. 'We look forward to playing a continued role in the evolution of these critical devices - whether it's electrical and environmental performance or mechanical form factor - to keep pace with the changing needs of electronic designers.'

Vishay representatives will also be at Vishay's booth during the SPCD exhibition to highlight the company's latest passive components for space applications. Presented by the European Space Agency (ESA) and European Space Research and Technology Centre (ESTEC), the SPCD Symposium is recognized as the premier technical conference dedicated to passive components for space applications. For more information on the event, please visit https://www.spcd.space/ .

