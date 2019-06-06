Log in
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY

(VSH)
Vishay Intertechnology to Present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, Ma., June 12, 2019

06/06/2019

MALVERN, Pa., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) announced today that Johan Vandoorn, Executive Vice President, Chief Technical Officer and Deputy to the CEO, will present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 9:10 a.m. EDT at the Intercontinental Hotel in Boston.

Vishay will provide an audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of Vishay’s website at http://ir.vishay.com.

About Vishay

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

Contact:                                           

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
+1-610-644-1300

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 854 M
EBIT 2019 353 M
Net income 2019 235 M
Finance 2019 301 M
Yield 2019 2,36%
P/E ratio 2019 9,60
P/E ratio 2020 9,04
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
Capitalization 2 266 M
Managers
NameTitle
Gerald Walter Paul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc Zandman Executive Chairman
Lori Lipcaman Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Johan Vandoorn Chief Technical Officer & Executive VP
Thomas C. Wertheimer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY-12.88%2 187
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%196 233
INTEL CORPORATION-4.56%194 570
BROADCOM INC4.50%100 220
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS15.47%98 671
NVIDIA CORPORATION5.83%81 472
