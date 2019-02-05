Vishay Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Year 2018 0 02/05/2019 | 07:31am EST Send by mail :

Revenues for Q4 2018 of $776 million and for year 2018 $3,035 million

Gross Margin Q4 of 28.3% and year 2018 of 29.3%

Operating Margin Q4 of 15.4% and year 2018 of 16.0%

EPS Q4 of $0.69 and year 2018 $2.24

Adjusted EPS Q4 of $0.58 and year 2018 of $2.12

Cash from operations for year 2018 of $259 million, proceeds from sale of property and equipment of $56 million, and capital expenditures of $230 million

Guidance for Q1 2019 for revenues of $730 to $770 million and gross margins of 28% to 29% at Q4 exchange rates MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive components, today announced its results for the year and fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2018. Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2018 were $3,034.7 million, compared to $2,599.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2018 were $345.8 million, or $2.24 per diluted share. Net loss attributable to Vishay stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $(20.3) million, or $(0.14) per share. Revenues for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2018 were $775.9 million, compared to $781.0 million for the fiscal quarter ended September 29, 2018, and $673.5 million for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2017. Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2018 were $102.4 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to $77.9 million, or $0.51 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended September 29, 2018, and net loss attributable to Vishay stockholders of $(177.7) million, or $(1.23) per share for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2017. As summarized on the attached reconciliation schedule, all periods presented include items affecting comparability. Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which exclude these items net of tax and the unusual tax items, were $0.58 and $2.12 for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, $0.60 for the fiscal quarter ended September 29, 2018, and $0.37 and $1.43 for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2017, respectively. Commenting on the results for the year 2018, Dr. Gerald Paul, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “2018 was a record year for Vishay in terms of revenues and the second highest ever in terms of profitability. As in the previous year, partially extreme demand from virtually all market segments drove this strength. We further increased manufacturing capacities of most of our product lines considerably and we continue to do so for several strategic lines. Driven by increased volume Vishay demonstrated the leverage of its business model.” Dr. Paul continued, commenting on the results for the fourth quarter 2018, “When excluding exchange rate effects, revenues were flat quarter over quarter. There were signs of normalization as supply started to catch up with demand. Lead times for critical product lines, while still stretched, are starting to normalize. Market conditions overall remain stable.” Commenting on the outlook Dr. Paul stated, “For the first quarter, we guide for revenues of $730 to $770 million and gross margins of 28% to 29% at the exchange rates for the fourth quarter.” A conference call to discuss Vishay’s fourth quarter and full year financial results is scheduled for Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-589-6174 (+1 706-643-1406 if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the conference ID is 4585076. There will be a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. The telephone number for the replay is 800-585-8367 (+1 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the access code is 4585076. A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com . About Vishay Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay's product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com . This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net earnings; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted operating margin; free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted operating margin, free cash, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. Reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net earnings represent significant charges or credits that are important to understanding the Company's intrinsic operations. Reconciling items to calculate adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA represent those same items used in computing adjusted net earnings, as relevant. Furthermore, the presented calculation of adjusted EBITDA is substantially similar to, but not identical to, a measure used in the calculation of financial ratios required for covenant compliance under Vishay's revolving credit facility. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q. Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including statements with respect to forecasted revenues, margins, product demand, manufacturing capacities, global growth markets generally and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "intend," "could," "should," or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Contact: Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Peter Henrici

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

+1-610-644-1300

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Summary of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Years ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017* Net revenues $ 3,034,689 $ 2,599,368 Costs of products sold 2,146,165 1,896,259 Gross profit 888,524 703,109 Gross margin 29.3 % 27.0 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 403,404 367,831 Restructuring and severance costs - 11,273 Operating income 485,120 324,005 Operating margin 16.0 % 12.5 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (36,680 ) (27,850 ) Other components of net periodic pension cost (13,118 ) (12,417 ) Other 8,037 1,738 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (26,583 ) - Loss on disposal of equity affiliate - (6,112 ) Total other income (expense) - net (68,344 ) (44,641 ) Income before taxes 416,776 279,364 Income taxes 70,239 298,924 Net earnings (loss) 346,537 (19,560 ) Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 779 784 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 345,758 $ (20,344 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 2.39 $ (0.14 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 2.24 $ (0.14 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 144,370 145,633 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 154,622 145,633 Cash dividends per share $ 0.3225 $ 0.2550 *Recast for the retrospective adoption of ASUs 2014-09 and 2017-07 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Summary of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarters ended December 31, 2018 September 29, 2018 December 31, 2017* Net revenues $ 775,892 $ 780,972 $ 673,462 Costs of products sold 556,202 544,676 496,086 Gross profit 219,690 236,296 177,376 Gross margin 28.3 % 30.3 % 26.3 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 100,023 98,198 95,291 Restructuring and severance costs - - 6,079 Operating income 119,667 138,098 76,006 Operating margin 15.4 % 17.7 % 11.3 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (9,818 ) (10,813 ) (7,046 ) Other components of net periodic pension cost (2,782 ) (3,367 ) (3,470 ) Other 2,597 2,890 587 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (9,274 ) - - Gain (loss) on disposal of equity affiliate - - 948 Total other income (expense) - net (19,277 ) (11,290 ) (8,981 ) Income before taxes 100,390 126,808 67,025 Income taxes (2,269 ) 48,737 244,526 Net earnings (loss) 102,659 78,071 (177,501 ) Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 240 195 156 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 102,419 $ 77,876 $ (177,657 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.71 $ 0.54 $ (1.23 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.69 $ 0.51 $ (1.23 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 144,384 144,383 144,165 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 148,378 152,946 144,165 Cash dividends per share $ 0.0850 $ 0.0850 $ 0.0675 *Recast for the retrospective adoption of ASUs 2014-09 and 2017-07 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited - in thousands) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017* Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 686,032 $ 748,032 Short-term investments 78,286 547,136 Accounts receivable, net 397,020 340,027 Inventories: Finished goods 138,112 127,272 Work in process 190,982 170,319 Raw materials 150,566 132,068 Total inventories 479,660 429,659 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 142,888 130,336 Total current assets 1,783,886 2,195,190 Property and equipment, at cost: Land 87,622 92,285 Buildings and improvements 619,445 606,168 Machinery and equipment 2,510,001 2,415,769 Construction in progress 125,109 103,058 Allowance for depreciation (2,373,176 ) (2,311,522 ) 969,001 905,758 Goodwill 147,480 142,742 Other intangible assets, net 65,688 69,754 Other assets 140,143 148,645 Total assets $ 3,106,198 $ 3,462,089 *Recast for the retrospective adoption of ASUs 2014-09 and 2017-07 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued) (Unaudited - in thousands) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017* Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Notes payable to banks $ 18 $ 4 Trade accounts payable 218,322 222,373 Payroll and related expenses 141,670 135,702 Other accrued expenses 229,660 154,230 Income taxes 54,436 50,226 Total current liabilities 644,106 562,535 Long-term debt less current portion 494,509 370,470 U.S. transition tax payable 154,953 151,200 Deferred income taxes 85,471 336,465 Other liabilities 79,489 75,249 Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 260,984 281,701 Total liabilities 1,719,512 1,777,620 Redeemable convertible debentures 2,016 252,070 Equity: Vishay stockholders' equity Common stock 13,212 13,188 Class B convertible common stock 1,210 1,213 Capital in excess of par value 1,436,011 1,752,506 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (61,258 ) (362,254 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (6,791 ) 25,714 Total Vishay stockholders' equity 1,382,384 1,430,367 Noncontrolling interests 2,286 2,032 Total equity 1,384,670 1,432,399 Total liabilities, temporary equity, and equity $ 3,106,198 $ 3,462,089 *Recast for the retrospective adoption of ASUs 2014-09 and 2017-07 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Years ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (unaudited) Operating activities Net earnings $ 346,537 $ (19,560 ) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 161,863 163,146 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (2,216 ) (265 ) Accretion of interest on convertible debt instruments 10,769 4,984 Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 23,872 17,771 Loss on disposal of equity affiliate - 6,112 Pensions and other postretirement benefits, net of contributions (1,549 ) (2,425 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt 26,583 - Deferred income taxes (55,206 ) 52,377 Other 21,194 13,044 U.S. transition tax (14,757 ) 180,000 Repatriation taxes (156,767 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired (101,817 ) (46,407 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 258,506 368,777 Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (229,899 ) (170,432 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 55,561 1,685 Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired (14,880 ) - Purchase of short-term investments (175,403 ) (749,600 ) Maturity of short-term investments 636,108 887,729 Other investing activities (2,058 ) (4,189 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 269,429 (34,807 ) Financing activities Proceeds from long-term borrowings 600,000 - Issuance costs (15,621 ) - Repurchase of convertible debentures (960,995 ) - Net proceeds (payments) on revolving credit lines (150,000 ) 7,000 Common stock repurchases - (39,944 ) Net changes in short-term borrowings 15 1 Dividends paid to common stockholders (42,608 ) (33,956 ) Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders (3,901 ) (3,093 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised - 1,260 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (525 ) (1,140 ) Acquisition of noncontrolling interests - (4,100 ) Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards (2,297 ) (1,971 ) Other financing activities - (1,255 ) Net cash used in financing activities (575,932 ) (77,198 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (14,003 ) 19,479 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (62,000 ) 276,251 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 748,032 471,781 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 686,032 $ 748,032 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarters ended Years ended December 31, 2018 September 29, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 102,419 $ 77,876 $ (177,657 ) $ 345,758 $ (20,344 ) Reconciling items affecting operating income: Restructuring and severance costs $ - $ - $ 6,079 $ - $ 11,273 Reconciling items affecting other income (expense): Loss on early extinguishment of debt $ 9,274 $ - $ - $ 26,583 $ - Loss (gain) on disposal of equity affiliate - - (948 ) - 6,112 Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit): Enactment of TCJA $ - $ 13,496 $ 234,855 $ 25,496 $ 234,855 Effects of cash repatriation program (3,037 ) 680 (2,702 ) (10,047 ) (5,802 ) Change in deferred taxes due to early extinguishment of debt (20,914 ) - - (54,877 ) - Effects of changes in uncertain tax positions - - 2,369 - 1,565 Tax effects of pre-tax items above (2,028 ) - (2,060 ) (5,812 ) (3,331 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 85,714 $ 92,052 $ 59,936 $ 327,101 $ 224,328 Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding 148,378 152,946 161,177 154,622 157,010 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.58 $ 0.60 $ 0.37 $ 2.12 $ 1.43 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of Free Cash (Unaudited - In thousands) Fiscal quarters ended Years ended December 31, 2018 September 29, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 149,615 $ 70,721 $ 122,932 $ 258,506 $ 368,777 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 47,106 77 201 55,561 1,685 Less: Capital expenditures (103,508 ) (49,745 ) (85,642 ) (229,899 ) (170,432 ) Free cash $ 93,213 $ 21,053 $ 37,491 $ 84,168 $ 200,030 VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited - In thousands) Fiscal quarters ended Years ended December 31, 2018 September 29, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 102,419 $ 77,876 $ (177,657 ) $ 345,758 $ (20,344 ) Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 240 195 156 779 784 Net earnings (loss) $ 102,659 $ 78,071 $ (177,501 ) $ 346,537 $ (19,560 ) Interest expense $ 9,818 $ 10,813 $ 7,046 $ 36,680 $ 27,850 Interest income (3,638 ) (3,504 ) (1,883 ) (11,940 ) (6,482 ) Income taxes (2,269 ) 48,737 244,526 70,239 298,924 Depreciation and amortization 39,975 40,714 41,827 161,863 163,146 EBITDA $ 146,545 $ 174,831 $ 114,015 $ 603,379 $ 463,878 Reconciling items Restructuring and severance costs $ - $ - $ 6,079 $ - $ 11,273 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 9,274 - - 26,583 - Loss (gain) on disposal of equity affiliate - - (948 ) - 6,112 Adjusted EBITDA $ 155,819 $ 174,831 $ 119,146 $ 629,962 $ 481,263 Adjusted EBITDA margin** 20.1 % 22.4 % 17.7 % 20.8 % 18.5 % ** Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues

