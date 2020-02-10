Log in
Vishay Intertechnology -30 V P-Channel MOSFET in PowerPAK® 1212 8S Package Offers Industry-Low RDS(ON) to Increase Power Density, Save Energy in Portable Electronics

02/10/2020 | 11:01am EST

Device Offers Industry-Low RDS(ON) of 3.5 mΩ and FOM of 172 mΩ*nC 
in 10.89 mm² Package

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new -30 V p-channel TrenchFET® Gen IV power MOSFET that offers industry-low on-resistance of 3.5 mΩ at 10 V in the 3.3 mm by 3.3 mm thermally enhanced PowerPAK® 1212-8S package, in addition to best in class on-resistance times gate charge — a critical figure of merit (FOM) for MOSFETs used in switching applications — of 172 mΩ*nC. Purpose-built to increase power density, the space-saving Vishay Siliconix SiSS05DN is 65 % smaller than devices with similar on-resistance in 6 mm by 5 mm packages.

The on-resistance of the MOSFET released today is 26 % lower than the previous-generation solution and 35 % lower than the next best product on the market, and its FOM is 15 % lower than the closest competing device. These industry-best values result in reduced conduction and switching losses to save energy and increase battery run times in portable electronics while minimizing voltage drops across the power path to prevent false triggering. The device’s compact form factor is easier to fit into designs with limited PCB real estate.

With its industry-standard footprint size, the SiSS05DN provides a drop-in upgrade to existing parts in applications utilizing 5 V to 20 V input rails. The MOSFET is ideal for adapter and load switches; reverse polarity protection; and motor drive control in battery-powered devices, battery chargers, consumer electronics, computers, telecom equipment, and more.

The device is 100 % RG- and UIS-tested, RoHS-compliant, and halogen-free.

Samples and production quantities of the SiSS05DN are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks subject to market conditions.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

PowerPAK and TrenchFET are registered trademarks of Siliconix incorporated.

Links to product datasheets:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?77029 (SiSS05DN)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157712770814713

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust -30 V P-Channel MOSFET in PowerPAK 1212 8S package offers industry-low on-resistance to increase power density, save energy in portable electronics - http://bit.ly/38uRpge

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com  
 or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
