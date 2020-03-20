Vishay Intertechnology : Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update (March 18, 2020)

Dear Valued Customer,

As I'm sure you know, the situation with COVID-19 has now escalated to the point of officially being classified as a global pandemic, expanding beyond Asia, into Europe and the Americas as well. We understand the concern this is causing our customers.

While our plants in China continue to return to normal operating conditions, with average capacity now reaching approximately 95% of pre-pandemic levels, we are presently dealing with issues in other countries as governments around the world quickly enact various regulations, border closures, and quarantines designed to control further spread of the virus.

These new rules are now expected to cause operational issues at Vishay facilities in the Philippines, Malaysia, and France that will impact deliveries on a number of product lines. Your local Vishay Sales Representative can provide additional details regarding the situation on your particular orders.

As previously mentioned, the COVID-19 virus and resulting mandatory closures were unforeseeable and entirely beyond Vishay's reasonable control. While processing of your orders remains a top priority, we consider these circumstances to be a force majeure event under the terms of the commercial relationship that we have with you. Because of this force majeure event and its effect on our commercial operations, Vishay is reserving its rights with respect to any customer claims for increased costs as a consequence of COVID-19.

The situation is quite fluid and can change at any time. We will keep you updated as further information becomes available, and we will continue to do everything we can to support your product needs in a timely manner, given the importance of the health and safety of our employees and of all humanity during this crisis. We hope you will understand, and we appreciate your patience in the days and weeks ahead.

Best regards,

David Valletta

Executive VP, Worldwide Sales

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay's product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and 'one-stop shop' service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

http://twitter.com/vishayindust

http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology