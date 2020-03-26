Vishay Intertechnology : Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update (March 26, 2020)

Dear Valued Customer,

Like almost all in our industry right now, Vishay continues to respond to a rapidly changing environment due to the coronavirus crisis. As Covid-19 has turned into a global pandemic, the situation has become more complicated due to the widening scope of disruption as the virus has continued to spread to countries around the world.

Vishay continues to put full resources into managing the impact of Covid-19, and we will continue to provide you with information that is as up to date as possible, given the fluidity of the situation.

As of today, Vishay factories in the following countries are experiencing some level of significant manufacturing disruption:

France

Italy

Dominican Republic

Philippines

Malaysia

India

In all of the above cases, manufacturing disruptions are the result of quarantine, travel, or other legal restrictions imposed by local authorities, and over which Vishay has no control. We remain committed to full compliance with such regulations, and to doing everything possible to insure the wellbeing of our employees, and to all citizens, living within the countries in which we operate.

Your local Vishay sales contacts can provide further detail on which Vishay products are manufactured in these locations (and it should be pointed out that we may have more than one facility in some countries), operational status of these facilities, and - to the degree current information allows - at least a preliminary recovery plan.

All other Vishay facilities worldwide remain fully operational, or have only a slightly reduced capacity load as a result of Covid-19.

We are also quite pleased to be able to report that Vishay's major facilities in China are now essentially fully operational.

Thank you for your understanding.

Best regards,

David Valletta

Executive VP, Worldwide Sales

