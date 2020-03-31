Log in
Vishay Intertechnology : Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update (March 31, 2020)

03/31/2020 | 07:16pm EDT

Dear Valued Customer,

Following up on our letter of March 26, the following is an update on the operational status of Vishay's manufacturing facilities. As of today, Vishay factories in the following countries continue to experience some level of significant production disruption:

  • France - improvement from 3/26
  • Italy - no change from 3/26
  • Dominican Republic - slight improvement from 3/26
  • Mexico - just added, disruption at a small facility
  • Philippines - slight improvement from 3/26
  • Malaysia - no change from 3/26
  • India - no change from 3/26

In all of the above cases, manufacturing disruptions continue to be the result of quarantine, travel, or other legal restrictions imposed by local authorities, over which Vishay has no control. We remain committed to full compliance with such regulations, and to doing everything possible to insure the wellbeing of our employees, and of all citizens, living within the countries in which we operate.

Your local Vishay sales contacts can provide further detail on which Vishay products are manufactured at these locations (and it should be pointed out that there may be more than one facility in some countries), and with regards to how these disruptions will impact your specific orders. All other Vishay facilities worldwide remain fully operational, or have only a slightly reduced capacity load as a result of Covid-19.

Thank you for your understanding.

Best regards,

David Valletta

Executive VP, Worldwide Sales

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay's product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and 'one-stop shop' service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

http://twitter.com/vishayindust
http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Disclaimer

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 23:15:03 UTC
