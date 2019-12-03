Vishay Intertechnology HVCC Series Honored With 2019 AspenCore World Electronics Achievement Award

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company’s HVCC series of radial-leaded high voltage single layer ceramic disc capacitors has received a 2019 AspenCore World Electronics Achievement Award in the High Performance Component category. The devices deliver high capacitance of 2 nF, eliminating the need to utilize two 1 nF capacitors in parallel to reach this value, while their compact size saves significant real estate on PCBs.



Presented by AspenCore, the world’s largest media group within the technical electronics sector, the World Electronics Achievement Awards (WEAA) program honors companies and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to innovations and development in the electronics industry worldwide. Product award winners are selected through online voting by engineers around the globe. This year, Vishay’s HVCC series received the most votes in the High Performance Component category.

HVCC series capacitors offer a capacitance range from 100 pF to 2000 pF, with standard tolerances of ± 20 %. For designers, the devices’ high capacitance saves space, reduces assembly costs, and increases reliability in high voltage generators for dental and baggage scanners, multiple medical applications, and industrial X-ray applications, and pulsed lasers. The capacitors may also offer a qualified and high performance drop-in replacement for almost all Murata part numbers starting with DHR, for which the company has sent out an official discontinuation notice.

Offered in compact sizes, HVCC series devices provide guaranteed load life performance of 1000 h at 125 % rated voltage and +105 °C. The dissipation factor is < 1.5 %. The capacitors offer voltages from 10 kV DC to 15 kV DC and operate over a temperature range of -30 °C to +105 °C. The devices are also available with 20 kV DC rated voltage, ± 10 % tolerance, and custom lead styles on request.

“At Vishay we never stop innovating, and we are proud to have our efforts recognized with the prestigious AspenCore World Electronics Achievement Award,” said Boonhooi Tan, Senior Director, Business Marketing Asia, Capacitors. “It is an honor that inspires us to even greater heights in developing new technologies and products that change lives around the world.”

Award winners were recognized at a ceremony held during the Global CEO Summit on Nov. 7 in Shenzhen, China. Alan Zhang, Distribution Sales Manager, South China, and Kong Hau, Senior Manager R&D and Process Engineering, were on hand to accept the award on Vishay’s behalf.

The complete list of winners is available at https://www.eet-china.com/news/201911071744.html?from=timeline&isappinstalled=0 .

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

