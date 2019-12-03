Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.    VSH

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.

(VSH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vishay Intertechnology HVCC Series Honored With 2019 AspenCore World Electronics Achievement Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 11:01am EST

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company’s HVCC series of radial-leaded high voltage single layer ceramic disc capacitors has received a 2019 AspenCore World Electronics Achievement Award in the High Performance Component category. The devices deliver high capacitance of 2 nF, eliminating the need to utilize two 1 nF capacitors in parallel to reach this value, while their compact size saves significant real estate on PCBs.

Presented by AspenCore, the world’s largest media group within the technical electronics sector, the World Electronics Achievement Awards (WEAA) program honors companies and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to innovations and development in the electronics industry worldwide. Product award winners are selected through online voting by engineers around the globe. This year, Vishay’s HVCC series received the most votes in the High Performance Component category.

HVCC series capacitors offer a capacitance range from 100 pF to 2000 pF, with standard tolerances of ± 20 %. For designers, the devices’ high capacitance saves space, reduces assembly costs, and increases reliability in high voltage generators for dental and baggage scanners, multiple medical applications, and industrial X-ray applications, and pulsed lasers. The capacitors may also offer a qualified and high performance drop-in replacement for almost all Murata part numbers starting with DHR, for which the company has sent out an official discontinuation notice.

Offered in compact sizes, HVCC series devices provide guaranteed load life performance of 1000 h at 125 % rated voltage and +105 °C. The dissipation factor is < 1.5 %. The capacitors offer voltages from 10 kVDC to 15 kVDC and operate over a temperature range of -30 °C to +105 °C. The devices are also available with 20 kVDC rated voltage, ± 10 % tolerance, and custom lead styles on request.

“At Vishay we never stop innovating, and we are proud to have our efforts recognized with the prestigious AspenCore World Electronics Achievement Award,” said Boonhooi Tan, Senior Director, Business Marketing Asia, Capacitors. “It is an honor that inspires us to even greater heights in developing new technologies and products that change lives around the world.”

Award winners were recognized at a ceremony held during the Global CEO Summit on Nov. 7 in Shenzhen, China. Alan Zhang, Distribution Sales Manager, South China, and Kong Hau, Senior Manager R&D and Process Engineering, were on hand to accept the award on Vishay’s behalf.

The complete list of winners is available at https://www.eet-china.com/news/201911071744.html?from=timeline&isappinstalled=0 .

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust HVCC series honored with 2019 AspenCore World Electronics Achievement Award - http://bit.ly/2XRoAqA

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com
 or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, IN
11:01aVishay Intertechnology HVCC Series Honored With 2019 AspenCore World Electron..
GL
12/02Vishay Intertechnology 2 A to 12 A Synchronous Buck Regulators in Compact 5x5..
GL
11/26Vishay Intertechnology's High Speed IR Emitters Named as 2019 Elektra Awards ..
GL
11/20New Vishay Intertechnology High Speed IR Emitters Deliver 30 % Higher Brightn..
GL
11/19VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Ev..
AQ
11/19Vishay Intertechnology Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
11/19Vishay Intertechnology Appoints Jeffrey H. Vanneste to its Board of Directors
GL
11/18Vishay Intertechnology AC and Pulse Film Capacitors Ensure Compliance With AE..
GL
11/13Vishay Intertechnology Introduces New Commercial Inductors in Compact 1212 Ca..
GL
10/30VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 660 M
EBIT 2019 291 M
Net income 2019 177 M
Finance 2019 338 M
Yield 2019 1,78%
P/E ratio 2019 16,2x
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,94x
EV / Sales2020 0,98x
Capitalization 2 844 M
Chart VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 19,00  $
Last Close Price 19,69  $
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target -3,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerald Walter Paul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc Zandman Executive Chairman
Lori Lipcaman Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Johan Vandoorn Chief Technical Officer & Executive VP
Thomas C. Wertheimer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.9.33%2 844
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%261 335
INTEL CORPORATION23.69%250 821
NVIDIA CORPORATION56.74%128 061
BROADCOM INC.22.20%123 254
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS25.70%111 042
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group