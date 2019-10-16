Vishay Intertechnology : Introduces Three New Automotive Grade IHLP® Inductors in its Smallest 1212 Case Size

MALVERN, Pa. - Oct. 16, 2019 - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced three new Automotive Grade IHLP® low profile, high current inductors in the company's smallest automotive-qualified case size to date: the 3.3 mm by 3.3 mm 1212. Designed to save space in next-generation ADAS and sensor applications, the Vishay Dale IHLP-1212AZ-5A, IHLP-1212BZ-A1, and IHLP-1212BZ-5A combine high operating temperatures of up to +155 °C with extremely low profiles down to 1.0 mm.

The AEC-Q200 qualified devices released today are optimized for energy storage in DC/DC converters up to 5 MHz. They also provide excellent attenuation of noise in high current filtering applications up to the SRF of the inductor. With their high operating temperatures, the inductors are designed for filtering and DC/DC conversion in ADAS, sensor, and entertainment / navigation systems, in addition to noise suppression for medium current filter applications.

Packaged in a 100 % lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite construction that reduces buzz to ultra low levels, the IHLP-1212AZ-5A, IHLP-1212BZ-A1, and IHLP-1212BZ-5A offer high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock, and handle high transient current spikes without saturation. The devices are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green .

Device Specification Table:

Part number IHLP-1212AZ-5A IHLP-1212BZ-5A IHLP-1212BZ-A1 Case size 1212 1212 1212 Profile (mm) 1.0 2.0 2.0 Inductance range (µH) 0.10 to 1.0 0.10 to 3.3 0.10 to 3.3 DCR typ. (mΩ) 7.31 to 26.66 6.58 to 88.38 8.06 to 90.05 DCR max. (mΩ) 8.81 to 27.92 6.95 to 96.79 8.76 to 98.48 Heat rating current (A) 5.35 to 11.13 3.26 to 12.26 3.30 to 11.02 Saturation current (A) 4.43 to 7.38 2.52 to 13.46 4.5 to 20.58 SRF typ. (MHz) 152 to 440 40 to 380 41.6 to 385 Operating temp. range (°C) -55 to +155 -55 to +155 -55 to +125

Samples and production quantities of the new inductors are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks for large orders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay's product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and 'one-stop shop' service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

IHLP is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology