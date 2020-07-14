Vishay Intertechnology : Now Listed as Approved Source for DLA Drawing 20001 Wet Tantalum Capacitors

Log in
07/14/2020 | 10:26am EDT

MALVERN, Pa. - July 14, 2020 - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that its tantalum capacitors division is now an approved source for DLA 20001 wet tantalum capacitors.

'Vishay once again leads the industry, utilizing the over 200 years of experience accumulated by our tantalum capacitor brands, our most robust products, and time-tested high reliability screening methods to define the DLA 20001 drawing,' said Charles Pothier, vice president of marketing, Vishay's tantalum capacitors division. 'The result is a DLA-approved product family specifically designed to meet the extreme requirements of space applications.'

The new DLA drawing provides a historically approved aerospace methodology of screening MIL-PRF-39006 tantalum case capacitors with characteristic H shock and vibration. This screening on an individual manufacturing lot includes 10 cycles of thermal shock and 168-hour constant rated voltage conditioning during the 100 % Group A Inspection. Stability at low and high temperatures, 30 thermal shock cycles, and a 1000-hour rated voltage, +85 °C life test are performed on samples during the Group B Inspection.

The DLA 20001 and the M39006 / 33 series are established reliability products based upon the Vishay T16 series of high reliability wet tantalum capacitors. All offer extended capacitance compared to the more mature CLR79 and CLR81 series, but still maintain the characteristic H ability to withstand 500 g of mechanical shock, as well as 80 g peak of sine vibration, 53.79 g RMS of random vibration, and 3 V reverse voltage capabilities.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay's product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and 'one-stop shop' service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

http://twitter.com/vishayindust
http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

###

Disclaimer

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 14:25:00 UTC
