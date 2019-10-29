Vishay Reports Results for Third Quarter 2019

Free cash for trailing 12 months Q3 2019 of $205 million
Guidance for Q4 2019 for revenues of $580 to $620 million and gross margins of 23% to 24% at Q3 exchange rates
MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive components, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and nine fiscal months ended September 28, 2019.
Revenues for the fiscal quarter ended September 28, 2019 were $628.3 million, compared to $685.2 million for the fiscal quarter ended June 29, 2019, and $781.0 million for the fiscal quarter ended September 29, 2018. Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders for the fiscal quarter ended September 28, 2019 were $30.0 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to $44.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended June 29, 2019, and $77.9 million, or $0.51 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended September 29, 2018.
As summarized on the attached reconciliation schedule, all periods presented include items affecting comparability. Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which exclude these items net of tax and the unusual tax items, were $0.26, $0.36, and $0.60 for the fiscal quarters ended September 28, 2019, June 29, 2019, and September 29, 2018, respectively.
Commenting on results for the third quarter 2019, Dr. Gerald Paul, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Vishay’s financial performance has been negatively impacted by low demand, especially from distribution. However, during the third quarter inventories of Vishay’s products at distribution started to come down noticeably. Still high levels of inventories in the global supply chain should impact our business for another two quarters. We are managing the slowdown by adapting costs as we have done in the past. On the other hand, our increased machine capacities will enable Vishay to participate in the next upturn to the full extent.”
Commenting on the outlook Dr. Paul stated, “For the fourth quarter we expect a continuation of the inventory reduction in the supply chain and guide for revenues in a range of $580 to $620 million and gross margins of 23% to 24%.”
About Vishay Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at http://www.vishay.com.
This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net earnings; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted operating margin; free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted operating margin, free cash, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. Reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net earnings represent significant charges or credits that are important to understanding the Company's intrinsic operations. Reconciling items to calculate adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA represent those same items used in computing adjusted net earnings, as relevant. Furthermore, the presented calculation of adjusted EBITDA is substantially similar to, but not identical to, a measure used in the calculation of financial ratios required for covenant compliance under Vishay's revolving credit facility. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.
Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including statements with respect to forecasted revenues, margins, inventories, product demand, manufacturing capacities, restructuring activity savings and costs, global growth markets generally and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "intend," "could," "should," or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Summary of Operations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
Fiscal quarters ended
September 28, 2019
June 29, 2019
September 29, 2018
Net revenues
$
628,329
$
685,240
$
780,972
Costs of products sold
478,250
510,639
544,676
Gross profit
150,079
174,601
236,296
Gross margin
23.9
%
25.5
%
30.3
%
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
91,796
95,112
98,198
Restructuring and severance costs
7,255
-
-
Operating income
51,028
79,489
138,098
Operating margin
8.1
%
11.6
%
17.7
%
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(8,564
)
(8,204
)
(10,813
)
Other components of net periodic pension cost
(3,348
)
(3,367
)
(3,367
)
Other
5,066
2,970
2,890
Total other income (expense) - net
(6,846
)
(8,601
)
(11,290
)
Income before taxes
44,182
70,888
126,808
Income tax expense
13,917
26,153
48,737
Net earnings
30,265
44,735
78,071
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
227
258
195
Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders
$
30,038
$
44,477
$
77,876
Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders
$
0.21
$
0.31
$
0.54
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders
$
0.21
$
0.31
$
0.51
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
144,628
144,621
144,383
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
145,027
145,023
152,946
Cash dividends per share
$
0.095
$
0.095
$
0.085
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Summary of Operations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
Nine fiscal months ended
September 28, 2019
September 29, 2018
Net revenues
$
2,058,728
$
2,258,797
Costs of products sold
1,522,889
1,589,963
Gross profit
535,839
668,834
Gross margin
26.0
%
29.6
%
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
290,332
303,381
Restructuring and severance costs
7,255
-
Operating income
238,252
365,453
Operating margin
11.6
%
16.2
%
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(25,160
)
(26,862
)
Other components of net periodic pension cost
(10,111
)
(10,336
)
Other
13,344
5,440
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
(1,307
)
(17,309
)
Total other income (expense) - net
(23,234
)
(49,067
)
Income before taxes
215,018
316,386
Income tax expense
64,377
72,508
Net earnings
150,641
243,878
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
667
539
Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders
$
149,974
$
243,339
Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders
$
1.04
$
1.69
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders
$
1.03
$
1.55
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
144,602
144,364
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
145,114
156,702
Cash dividends per share
$
0.2750
$
0.2375
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
September 28, 2019
December 31, 2018
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
731,483
$
686,032
Short-term investments
56,043
78,286
Accounts receivable, net
335,189
397,020
Inventories:
Finished goods
129,485
138,112
Work in process
189,757
190,982
Raw materials
125,411
150,566
Total inventories
444,653
479,660
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
123,712
142,888
Total current assets
1,691,080
1,783,886
Property and equipment, at cost:
Land
74,053
87,622
Buildings and improvements
570,727
619,445
Machinery and equipment
2,551,127
2,510,001
Construction in progress
113,639
125,109
Allowance for depreciation
(2,381,868
)
(2,373,176
)
927,678
969,001
Right of use assets
93,103
-
Goodwill
150,309
147,480
Other intangible assets, net
62,265
65,688
Other assets
147,751
140,143
Total assets
$
3,072,186
$
3,106,198
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued)
(In thousands)
September 28, 2019
December 31, 2018
(Unaudited)
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Notes payable to banks
$
7
$
18
Trade accounts payable
141,472
218,322
Payroll and related expenses
131,751
141,670
Lease liabilities
16,932
-
Other accrued expenses
164,995
229,660
Income taxes
25,945
54,436
Total current liabilities
481,102
644,106
Long-term debt less current portion
496,262
494,509
U.S. transition tax payable
140,196
154,953
Deferred income taxes
47,246
85,471
Long-term lease liabilities
80,998
-
Other liabilities
90,174
79,489
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs
248,357
260,984
Total liabilities
1,584,335
1,719,512
Redeemable convertible debentures
-
2,016
Equity:
Vishay stockholders' equity
Common stock
13,235
13,212
Class B convertible common stock
1,210
1,210
Capital in excess of par value
1,427,049
1,436,011
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
71,956
(61,258
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(27,952
)
(6,791
)
Total Vishay stockholders' equity
1,485,498
1,382,384
Noncontrolling interests
2,353
2,286
Total equity
1,487,851
1,384,670
Total liabilities, temporary equity, and equity
$
3,072,186
$
3,106,198
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited - in thousands)
Nine fiscal months ended
September 28, 2019
September 29, 2018
Operating activities
Net earnings
$
150,641
$
243,878
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to
net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
122,302
121,888
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment
(168
)
(2,216
)
Accretion of interest on convertible debt instruments
10,558
6,966
Inventory write-offs for obsolescence
19,214
17,059
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
1,307
17,309
Deferred income taxes
(4,481
)
(12,348
)
Other
9,029
13,021
Change in U.S. transition tax liability
(14,757
)
(14,400
)
Change in repatriation tax liability
(38,814
)
(156,767
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired
(42,810
)
(125,499
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
212,021
108,891
Investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(100,267
)
(126,391
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
486
8,455
Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired
(11,862
)
(14,880
)
Purchase of short-term investments
(59,440
)
(172,732
)
Maturity of short-term investments
79,765
577,524
Other investing activities
4,021
(1,608
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(87,297
)
270,368
Financing activities
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
-
600,000
Issuance costs
(5,394
)
(15,621
)
Repurchase of convertible debentures
(22,695
)
(584,991
)
Net proceeds (payments) on revolving credit lines
-
(150,000
)
Net changes in short-term borrowings
(12
)
-
Dividends paid to common stockholders
(36,396
)
(31,378
)
Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders
(3,327
)
(2,873
)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(600
)
(525
)
Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards
(2,708
)
(2,297
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(71,132
)
(187,685
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(8,141
)
(11,501
)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
45,451
180,073
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
686,032
748,032
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
731,483
$
928,105
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
Fiscal quarters ended
Nine fiscal months ended
September 28, 2019
June 29, 2019
September 29, 2018
September 28, 2019
September 29, 2018
GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders
$
30,038
$
44,477
$
77,876
$
149,974
$
243,339
Reconciling items affecting operating income:
Restructuring and severance costs
$
7,255
$
-
$
-
$
7,255
$
-
Reconciling items affecting other income (expense):