Vishay Precision : Announces Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leading producer of
precision sensors and sensor-based systems, will release financial
results for its fiscal 2019 first quarter at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET
(7:00 a.m. CT) on May 7, 2019.
Ziv Shoshani, chief executive officer, and Bill Clancy, chief financial
officer, will host a conference call on May 7 at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00
a.m. CT). To access the conference call, interested parties may call
1-888-317-6003 or internationally 1-412-317-6061 and use passcode
0105250, or log on to the investor relations page of the VPG website at www.vpgsensors.com.
A replay will be available approximately one hour after the completion
of the call by calling toll-free 1-877-344-7529 or internationally
1-412-317-0088 and by using the passcode 10130492. The replay will also
be available on the investor relations page of the VPG website at www.vpgsensors.com
for a limited time.
About VPG
Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer,
manufacturer and marketer of: components based on its resistive foil
technology; sensors; and sensor-based measurements systems specializing
in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current
measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products,
providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and
foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company’s force
sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product
portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names
recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more,
visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com.
