Vishay Precision : Announces Participation at the Cowen and Company 47th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leading producer of precision sensors and sensor-based systems, announced today that the company plans to present at the Cowen and Company 47th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference taking place May 29-30 in New York City.

Bill Clancy, Vishay Precision Group’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 29 at 10:15 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be accessible at ir.vpgsensors.com/event in the ‘Calendar of Events’ section. An archived version of the webcast will be available for a period of three months following the presentation. The URL for the live webcast and the archived webcast are the same.

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of: components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based measurement systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company’s force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com.

