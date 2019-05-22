Log in
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP INC

(VPG)
Vishay Precision : Announces Participation at the Cowen and Company 47th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

05/22/2019

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leading producer of precision sensors and sensor-based systems, announced today that the company plans to present at the Cowen and Company 47th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference taking place May 29-30 in New York City.

Bill Clancy, Vishay Precision Group’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 29 at 10:15 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be accessible at ir.vpgsensors.com/event in the ‘Calendar of Events’ section. An archived version of the webcast will be available for a period of three months following the presentation. The URL for the live webcast and the archived webcast are the same.

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of: components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based measurement systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company’s force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 306 M
EBIT 2019 44,8 M
Net income 2019 30,5 M
Finance 2019 71,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,17
P/E ratio 2020 15,17
EV / Sales 2019 1,49x
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
Capitalization 528 M
Chart VISHAY PRECISION GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Vishay Precision Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISHAY PRECISION GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 51,5 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziv Shoshani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc Zandman Non-Executive Chairman
William M. Clancy CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Saul V. Reibstein Independent Director
Timothy V. Talbert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP INC30.04%528
SMC CORP14.33%22 799
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL26.63%17 764
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC21.39%14 016
COGNEX CORPORATION13.65%7 438
SHIMADZU CORPORATION31.34%7 428
