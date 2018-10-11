Log in
News Summary

Vishay Precision : Micro-Measurements® Introduces W2A Series Supporting Water-Exposure Applications (October 11, 2018)

10/11/2018 | 04:08pm CEST

Waterproof strain gage devices support outdoor measurement applications where exposure to moisture is possible

MALVERN, PA, USA - October 11, 2018- The Micro-Measurements®brand of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG) (www.micro-measurements.com), industry experts in the design, development, and manufacture of resistive-foil sensors for high-precision strain, high-stress and force mechanism measurements, today introduced the W2A Series - IPX8S rated, waterproof strain gages that provide protection in applications where there is exposure to water. As moisture is the most common cause of field installation failures, the W2A provides long-term defense from water-exposure, resists harmful chemicals, and allows for immediate and thorough protection in field environments. Reducing the complexity involved in strain gage installation, the W2A series comes with built-in pre-attached leadwires that require no additional sealing protection and significantly shorten strain gage installation process and time.

Based on the CEA Series with Option P2 pre-attached cables, W2A strain gages are fully enclosed between a top silicone rubber coating 0.1 inch-thick and a bottom layer of 0.0005 inch-thick polyimide film. The 0.1 inch-thick silicone rubber coating is soft and comfortable, allowing bonding to curved surfaces. The coating is rectangular in shape with a typical border of 0.125 in (3 mm) all around the matrix of the pattern, depending upon gage size. It can easily be trimmed with a razor blade when space is limited. The lead wires consist of flat 3 conductor 30 AWG vinyl material, 10 feet in length and colored red, white, and black. Moisture protection is rated IPX8S (tested to 10 GΩ insulation resistance, 1 meter water depth, 30 minutes duration

The W2A Series is ideal for applications in bridge monitoring, construction sites and projects, outdoor machinery (cranes, agriculture, etc), oil and gas field machinery, pipelines, and marine applications.

While installations of any other strain gage requires sealing with a protective coating that is immediately chemically stable, and highly resistant to water-vapor transmission, the W2A Series is ready to install in environments that are exposed to water, rain, and high-humidity and requires no additional sealing protection for most applications and environments. The versatile W2A series provides the installation process with protections from mechanical abuse, prevents oxidation formed on strain gage solder tabs, and can be used in radiation and vacuum environments. W2A strain gages can significantly simplify gage installations where field installations are taking place in inclement weather, especially low temperatures, rain or snow, and heavy winds; inaccessible gage locations exist and the soldering tab cannot be reached with a soldering iron; gage installations on plastics, composites and other materials subject to damage from the heat of soldering; gage installations in explosive or inflammable environments where soldering is not permitted.

About Micro-Measurements

Micro-Measurements, a Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) brand, is dedicated to the development, manufacture, and marketing of resistive-foil sensors for high-precision strain measurement. Micro-Measurements offers a full complement of strain gages, PhotoStress® equipment and coatings, data acquisition systems, and supplies necessary to obtain accurate, reliable stress data. Our products are used throughout the industrialized world - both in the practice of stress measurements analysis and as the sensing elements in a wide variety of transducers for measuring physical variables (weight, force, torque, pressure, etc.). More information about Micro-Measurements is available at www.micro-measurements.com.

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of: components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based measurement systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company's force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com.

Micro-Measurements and PhotoStress are registered trademarks of VPG

Disclaimer

Vishay Precision Group Inc. published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 14:07:03 UTC
