Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vishay Precision Group Inc    VPG

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP INC (VPG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Vishay Precision : VPG Onboard Weighing’s New TruckWeigh® 1160 On-Board Overload Monitoring System Enables Unlimited Axels in Road Trains (September 6, 2018)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 06:27pm CEST

MALVERN, Pa. - September 06, 2018- VPG Onboard Weighing, a brand of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), today introduced the new TruckWeigh® 1160 system, an overload protection and load optimization system specifically designed for heavy goods vehicles (HGV's) with multiple trailers or road trains. The system supports all HGV setups with mechanical and/or air suspension from 7.5 tonne to unlimited gross vehicle weight (GVW).

The TruckWeigh® 1160 system offers overload monitoring for individual axles and for the complete vehicle and provides visible and audible overload alarms. While typically not requiring any driver input, the indicator is easy to operate due to its modern display with easy-to-set-up menus specifically designed for on-board use. The indicator is available in a DIN radio mount and as a dash mount version for full flexibility.

VPG Onboard Weighing's TruckWeigh® 1160 system offers easy installation and operation, and provide a cost-effective, rugged and light weight overload monitoring for new and existing vehicles. Combining VPG Onboarding Weighing's patented axle transducer technology and air pressure transducers, the TruckWeigh® system can obtain the loading condition of each axle or axle group, protecting against overload in vehicles with mechanical and/or air bellow suspension.

Optimized for road trains and multi-trailer HGVs, the TruckWeigh® 1160 system features accuracy better than 2.5% (90-110% of FSD), accommodates unlimited number of axles, is simple to operate, and easy to fit to new and existing vehicles. Where tractor and trailer combinations are swapped, the TruckWeigh® 1160 indicator automatically recognizes the overload monitoring system on trailers, negating the need to recalibrate every time the trailers are swapped. For continuous monitoring of load conditions, the TruckWeigh® 1160 can also be easily connected to third party tracking systems by the TruckWeigh® system's standard telematics output and is compatible with all options offered.

Further information about TruckWeigh® and other VPG Onboard Weighing products is available at www.vpgonboard.com.

About VPG Onboard Weighing

VPG Onboard Weighing is a brand of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. and is a recognized leader in the design, manufacturing and sales of on-board weighing systems for vans, light commercial vehicles, heavy trucks, bucket loaders, and aircraft. It is one of the largest global manufacturers of onboard weighing systems with direct sales offices in 10 countries across North America, Europe and Asia and an extensive dealer network - providing sales, service and installation. R&D is located in the UK and in the USA, and is staffed by electronic and software developers, and mechanical CAD designers. VPG Onboard Weighing continues to innovate and develop new products to satisfy the ever-evolving needs of its valued customers. www.vpgonboard.com

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of: components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based measurement systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company's force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com.

Disclaimer

Vishay Precision Group Inc. published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 16:26:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VISHAY PRECISION GROUP INC
06:27pVISHAY PRECISION : VPG Onboard Weighing’s New TruckWeigh® 1160 On-Board Ov..
PU
03:04pVPG ONBOARD WEIGHING : ’s New TruckWeigh® 1160 On-Board Overload Monitorin..
BU
08/07VISHAY PRECISION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition I..
AQ
08/07VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (fo..
AQ
08/07VISHAY PRECISION GROUP INC : Vishay Precision Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/07VPG : Reports Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Results
BU
08/03VISHAY PRECISION : Announces Participation at the Jefferies Global Industrials C..
BU
08/02VISHAY PRECISION GROUP INC : half-yearly earnings release
07/18VISHAY PRECISION : Announces Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Conference Call
BU
05/18VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/12Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) CEO Ziv Shoshani on Q2 2018 Results - Earn.. 
08/09Vishay Precision (VPG) Presents At Jefferies 14th Annual Industrials Conferen.. 
08/08Vishay Precision Group +10% on Q2 beats, in-line guide 
08/07Vishay Precision Group, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/07Vishay Precision beats by $0.13, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 296 M
EBIT 2018 39,0 M
Net income 2018 26,1 M
Finance 2018 53,2 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 22,69
P/E ratio 2019 19,00
EV / Sales 2018 1,82x
EV / Sales 2019 1,65x
Capitalization 592 M
Chart VISHAY PRECISION GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Vishay Precision Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISHAY PRECISION GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 49,5 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziv Shoshani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc Zandman Non-Executive Chairman
William M. Clancy CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Saul V. Reibstein Independent Director
Timothy V. Talbert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISHAY PRECISION GROUP INC74.55%596
SMC CORP-25.53%21 794
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL-5.29%14 635
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC57.57%12 305
COGNEX CORPORATION-14.05%9 181
SHIMADZU CORPORATION27.11%8 813
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.