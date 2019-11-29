Visiativ : Visiativ strengthens employee experience and streamlines human resources: a strategic driver of development

New position created: Chief Human Resources Officer and Executive Committee member

Acquisition of majority stake in Living Actor closed

Lyon, 28 November 2019 – 8.00 am. Visiativ Group, a publisher and integrator of collaborative software platforms and provider of innovation consulting, is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0004029478, ALVIV).

To support its expansion and strengthen its human resources policy, Visiativ has created the new position of Chief Human Resources Officer and Group Executive Committee member and has assigned this position to Grégory Jourdan. His job will be to continue to build the Group HR structure, support Visiativ's transformation and development, particularly overseas, and implement an efficient and innovative HR strategy focused on the employee experience.

To coincide with this appointment, Visiativ is proud to announce the roll-out of ISIA, a proprietary virtual assistant developed jointly with Living Actor. A genuine chatbot designed for employees, ISIA will enhance their experience on the Group intranet platform.

Having obtained a higher education diploma (DEUG) in Information Technology, Grégory Jourdan studied Human Resources Management at Portland University (USA) before obtaining a Master's degree at the ESDES School of Business and Management attached to Lyon Catholic University.

He began his career at Cegid Group in 2007 before joining the Emerson Group in 2010 as Human Resources Director France for the Network Power division, now Vertiv, specialising in the manufacture and maintenance of sensitive infrastructure such as data centres.

He stayed with the company for ten years and held a range of posts including HRD Europe Middle East Africa and HRD World for the Industrial Systems business unit.

On the strength of his successes in coordinating human resources for software publishing and IT companies, Visiativ is proud to announce his appointment to the new position of Chief Human Resources Officer in November 2019. In this capacity and given the importance of human resources for Visiativ's development, Grégory will also join the Group Executive Committee.

Since its IPO in 2014, Visiativ has generated robust annual growth of over 25% through organic development and acquisitions. In five years, the French SME has become a mid-tier company of global dimensions. To support its expansion, the Group, whose headcount has increased dramatically from 350 in 2014 to over 1,000, is constantly hiring new sales and R&D engineers, consultants, pre-sales engineers, project managers, network system administrators and more.

Grégory Jourdan's job will be to continue and step up the development and structuring of Visiativ's HR policy in line with the Group's collaborative vision. He will also be expected to support Visiativ's transformation and international development. Lastly, he is tasked with implementing an efficient and innovative HR strategy focused on the employee experience.

Introducing ISIA, the new virtual assistant jointly created with Living Actor

Following the acquisition of Living Actor on 22 November 2019, Visiativ is proud to announce the release of its own proprietary virtual assistant soon to be made available to Group employees and customers.

Named ISIA, the new chatbot will facilitate employees' daily lives by answering their queries or steering them in the right direction, thus saving a considerable amount of time. Powered by artificial intelligence, ISIA will build its knowledge and develop its expertise through daily interactions with employees. Providing this innovative technology to employees is part of a management drive to implement an efficient and innovative RH strategy. ISIA will provide real support to the HR department and will assist employees throughout their careers at Visiativ.

Visiativ Chairman and CEO Laurent Fiard made the following comments: “Offering an innovative experience to our employees is a key factor in the Group's development. The combination of software solutions and business experts allows us to support a highly committed employee community. Integrating ISIA is the first step towards developing AI technology on our Moovapps platform. We can't wait to roll out this innovation among all our customers.”

Find out more about ISIA, Visiativ's AI solution, here.

Discover all job opportunities at Visiativ on www.visiativ.com.

About Visiativ

Integrator of innovative software solutions, Visiativ steps up the digital transformation of companies via its collaborative and social business platform and innovation consultancy offer. Working with mid-caps since its foundation in 1987, the Visiativ Group posted 2018 revenues of €163m and boasts a diverse portfolio of over 18,000 customers. Covering every economic sector in France and with operations in international (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Luxembourg, Morocco, the Netherlands, UK, USA and Switzerland), Visiativ has nearly 1,000 employees. The Visiativ share (ISIN code FR0004029478, ALVIV) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. The share is eligible for the PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans and FCPI/FIP investments funds, thanks to its status as an “innovative business” recognised by Bpifrance.

For further information, visit www.visiativ.com

CONTACT VISIATIV

Lydia JOUVAL / Eléonore DUFOUR

External communication

Tel.: +33 (0)4 78 87 29 29

lydia.jouval@visiativ.com

eleonore.dufour@visiativ.com INVESTOR / MEDIA RELATIONS

ACTUS

Théo MARTIN / Serena BONI

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 75 / +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

tmartin@actus.fr

sboni@actus.fr

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key: l5uekZebkpuWyG1xZchlaGFpmphiyGKVZmjIlJeal8mUa5qWmW1pbJmWZm9ilmps

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:

Inside Information:

- other releases Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/61156-visiativ_pr_hrstrategy_20191128_en_vdef.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

© 2019 ActusNews