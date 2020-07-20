Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Visible Gold Mines Inc.    VGD   CA92834E3068

VISIBLE GOLD MINES INC.

(VGD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VISIBLE GOLD MINES : ACQUIRES 100% STAKE IN THE DODA SOUTH GOLD PROPERTY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, Canada - July 17, 2020 - Visible Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV :VGD) (FRANKFURT:3V41) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a purchase agreement (the 'Purchase Agreement') with two prospectors (the 'Vendors') to acquire a 100% ownership interest in the 25 mining claims comprising the Doda South gold property (the 'Doda South Property'), which is covering approximately 1,400 hectares (14 km2). The Doda South Property is located five kilometres north of the recently acquired Horsefly property and approximately 40 kilometres south of the town of Chapais in the province of Québec.

The Doda South property is centrally located within a highly prospective area of the Chapais - Chibougamau gold-copper camp, an area currently experiencing extensive mineral exploration. The Doda South Property is strategically located over anastomosing regional structures associated with recent gold mineralization discoveries the most recent one being on the Nelligan property held by Vanstar and IAMGOLD Corporation located east of the Doda South Property (see Vanstar's press releases dated May 30, 2019, January 10, 2019 and November 16, 2018). Reader should note that mineralization hosted on adjacent and nearby properties and operations is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Doda South property to be acquired by Visible Gold Mines.

In addition, these same anastomosing regional structures over which the Doda South Property occurs host several gold mines and deposits which include the: Lac Short Mine and Fenton Deposit to the west, the Joe Mann Mine and Philibert Deposit to the east and the Chevrier Deposit to the northeast. Reader should note that mineralization hosted on adjacent and nearby properties and operations is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Doda South property to be acquired by Visible Gold Mines.

Martin Dallaire, President and CEO of Visible Gold Mines stated, 'with this important Vanstar/Iamgold discovery on the Nelligan property, we firmly believe that this region has the potential to become a very active mining camp, in which Visible Gold Mines will be well positioned with its Horsefly, Hazeur and Doda South properties in proximity'.

The terms of the Acquisition

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement and subject to the regulatory approval, including that of the TSX Venture Exchange, Visible Gold Mines will acquire 100% ownership interest in the 25 mining claims comprising the Doda South Property by issuing 500,000 common shares to the Vendors. The Doda South Property is not subject to any royalty in favor of the Vendors.

Qualified Person

Robert Sansfaçon, PGeo, senior geologist and Visible Gold Mines' vice-president exploration, is the qualified person for the Horsefly Property under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for the technical contents of this news release, and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

About Visible Gold Mines Inc.

Visible Gold Mines is a corporation focused on gold in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt in Canada. The Corporation has 25,814,539 common shares outstanding.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Dallaire, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 819-762-0107, Fax: 819-762-0097
E-mail: mdallaire@visiblegoldmines.com
Website: www.visiblegoldmines.com

Disclaimer

Visible Gold Mines Inc. published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 18:30:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VISIBLE GOLD MINES INC.
02:31pVISIBLE GOLD MINES : Acquires 100% stake in the doda south gold property
PU
07/17VISIBLE GOLD MINES : Acquires 100% Stake in the Doda South Gold Property
AQ
05/07VISIBLE GOLD MINES : Claude Veillette Acquires Shares of Visible Gold Mines Inc.
AQ
04/14VISIBLE GOLD MINES : Announces Issuance of Shares in Payment of Certain Debts
AQ
02/28VISIBLE GOLD MINES : Announces Results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shar..
AQ
01/16VISIBLE GOLD MINES : Acquires 100% Interest in 263 Hectares of Land Adjacent to ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -3,58 M -2,64 M -2,64 M
Net cash 2019 0,06 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,44x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 4,13 M 3,05 M 3,05 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart VISIBLE GOLD MINES INC.
Duration : Period :
Visible Gold Mines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Dallaire President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sylvain Champagne Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Pierre Vézina Independent Director
Sébastien Bellefleur Independent Director
Robert Sansfaçon Vice President-Exploration & Senior Geologist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISIBLE GOLD MINES INC.146.15%3
NEWMONT CORPORATION44.81%50 499
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION53.73%48 565
POLYUS86.34%24 678
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.69.31%21 606
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED9.12%18 699
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group