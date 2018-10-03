VISIO NERF : @MOTEK2018 Hall 7, Stand 7000

The Motek exhibition will take place from the 8th to the 11th October 2018. It is the world's leading event in the fields of production and assembly automation, feed technology and material flow, streamlining through handling technology, and industrial handling. Motek is the only trade fair to clearly focus on all aspects of mechanical engineering and automation and on the presentation of entire process chains.

VISIO NERF will attend this event to showcase solutions dedicated to the industrial field and more precisely to the production line automation. 3D vision combined to robotics allows for instance the automatic grip of parts for machine tool tending.

Come over to discover our demo cell for bin picking applications with our cirrus3D sensor, and quality inspection of parts. The quality control is also a main goal of the production lines automation.

We are welcoming you Hall 7, Booth 7000!