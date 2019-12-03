Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Vision Fame International Holding Limited    1315   KYG937641275

VISION FAME INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITE

(1315)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vision Fame International : UPDATE ON PROGRESS OF RESUMPTION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 07:53am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Vision Fame International Holding Limited

允 升 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1315)

UPDATE ON PROGRESS OF RESUMPTION

This announcement is made by Vision Fame International Holding Limited (the ''Company'') pursuant to Rule 13.24A of the Listing Rules.

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 16, 19 and 30 November 2018, 9 and 24 January 2019, 8 March 2019, 6 June 2019, 13 June 2019, 23 August 2019 and 3 September 2019 (the ''Prior Announcements''). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Prior Announcements unless the context requires otherwise.

RECENT DEVELOPMENT

The Board would like to update the Shareholders as follows:

  1. The Board has received a draft internal control report from the internal control consultant and is reviewing such report;
  2. The Board is in the process of reviewing the preliminary report of the Forensic Review. The Company will publish an announcement to update the Shareholders in respect of, among other things, the results of the Forensic Review after the report from the Forensic Team is finalized; and
  3. The Company currently expects that the publication of the 2018 Interim Results will be further delayed and will update the Shareholders about the expected publication date of the 2018 Interim Results as and when appropriate.

UPDATE ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS OF THE GROUP

The Group is engaged principally in (i) provision of building construction services, property maintenance services, alterations, renovation, upgrading and fitting-out works services; and (ii) graphene production and trading of materials.

The Board is in the process of evaluating the prospect and future development of graphene production business.

The Group has continued its normal business operations for other business segments.

- 1 -

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 3 December 2018. Trading in the Shares will remain suspended until further notice.

By order of the Board

Vision Fame International Holding Limited

Chau Chit

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 3 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Mr. Chau Chit, Mr. Xie Xiaotao and Mr. Zhu Xiaodong; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Tam Tak Kei Raymond, Mr. Wong Kai Tung Simon and Mr. Wong Wai Kwan.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Vision Fame International Holding Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 12:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VISION FAME INTERNATIONAL
07:53aVISION FAME INTERNATIONAL : Update on progress of resumption
PU
2017VISION FAME INTERNATIONAL : Poll results of annual general meeting held on 21 se..
PU
2017VISION FAME INTERNATIONAL : Notice of annual general meeting
PU
2017VISION FAME INTERNATIONAL : (1) proposed amendments to the memorandum and articl..
PU
2017VISION FAME INTERNATIONAL : Change of address of head office and principal place..
PU
2017VISION FAME INTERNATIONAL : Notification of board meeting
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 990 M
Chart VISION FAME INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vision Fame International Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISION FAME INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,17  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chit Chau Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tak Kei Tam Independent Non-Executive Director
Kai Tung Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Kwan Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Xiao Tao Xie Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISION FAME INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED3.03%126
VINCI34.46%59 688
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-10.18%30 529
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-7.78%26 103
FERROVIAL46.65%21 122
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-19.74%18 689
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group