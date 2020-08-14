Vision Fame International : UPDATE ON PUBLICATION OF AUDITED RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AND ANNUAL REPORT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Vision Fame International Holding Limited

允 升 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1315)

UPDATE ON PUBLICATION OF

AUDITED RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

AND ANNUAL REPORT

Reference is made to the announcement of Vision Fame International Holding Limited (the ''Company'') dated 30 June 2020 in relation to the unaudited key financial information of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the ''Group'') for the year ended 31 March 2020 (the ''Announcement''). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

As disclosed in the Announcement, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, travel and other restrictions have been imposed by the governments in the PRC and in Singapore, both of which are among the major operation locations of the Group. Accordingly, the Company's audit planning, scheduling and procedures have been affected and the Company therefore could not issue the 2020 Audited Annual Results by 30 June 2020.

The Board has been informed by the Company's auditor, RSM Hong Kong (the ''Auditor''), that based on the latest development and progress of the auditing process, additional time is required by the Auditor to complete the auditing process for the 2020 Audited Annual Results. As such, there will be delay in publication of the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2020 (the ''2020 Annual Report'').

The Auditor has been working with the component auditor in Singapore in respect of the audit of the Group's operation in Singapore. Despite the lifting of the lockdown measures in June 2020, the Singapore government has encouraged its citizens to work from home. As such, the component auditor needs extra time to communicate with the Group's offices in Singapore and its staff. There has also been a delay for the component auditor to submit the relevant deliverables and working papers to the Auditor as work has piled up during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. The Auditor has to arrange its member firm to visit the component auditor's office to review working papers. The Auditor informed the Board that the review of the working papers is expected to commence on 20 August 2020 and additional time is required to complete the review.