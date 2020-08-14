Vision Fame International : UPDATE ON PUBLICATION OF AUDITED RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AND ANNUAL REPORT

Due to the travel restrictions imposed by the PRC government as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Auditor has instructed its PRC member firm to perform the field work under its instruction and supervision. However, the PRC member firm was unable to arrange sufficient resources in a short period of time. The transaction volume and complexity of the business were also beyond the expectation in the audit planning stage, resulting in more audit work to be conducted in order to obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence. As such, additional time is required by the Auditor to communicate with the officers of the Group in the PRC and the Auditor's PRC member firm and to carry out the required audit work.
The Auditor has arranged all the bank confirmations by the end of July 2020. However, in view of the epidemic situation in Hong Kong, additional time is also required for banks to process the required confirmations as many of their employees work from home. As at the date of this announcement, the Auditor has not yet received sufficient replies to the bank confirmations.
Based on discussion with the Auditor, the Company currently expects that the 2020 Audited Annual Results will be published on or before 18 September 2020. The Company will apply to the Stock Exchange for a waiver from strict compliance with Rule 13.46(2) of the Listing Rules to extend the date by which the Company is required to despatch the 2020 Annual Report to the Shareholders. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when necessary in case of any other material development in the completion of the auditing process and the publication of the 2020 Audited Results and the 2020 Annual Report.
CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING
All dealing in the Shares has been suspended since 3 December 2018. Trading in the Shares will remain suspended until further notice pending fulfilment of the conditions stated in the Resumption Guidance and such other further conditions that may be imposed by the Stock Exchange. The Company will keep the Shareholders and the public informed of the latest developments by making further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.
