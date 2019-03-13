Visioneering Technologies : Accelerates UK and ANZ Market Entries with Simultaneous Marketing Campaigns

Innovative multifocal contact lens release supported by synchronized,
simultaneous marketing activities in the United Kingdom, Australia and
New Zealand
Visioneering Technologies, Inc. (ASX: VTI):
Highlights
-
Visioneering has entered its next phase of international expansion
with simultaneous marketing launches in the United Kingdom, Australia,
and New Zealand, highlighting its innovative multifocal contact lenses
-
Eye care practitioners note unique, patented lens design featuring
Neurofocus Optics® technology makes NaturalVue Multifocal an ideal
solution for both presbyopia and myopia progression control
-
The company achieved exposure to a significant number of eye care
practitioners who are excited to have a daily disposable,
center-distance, extended-depth-of-focus option to aid in the fight
against myopia progression in children
-
Leveraging the early momentum in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand,
Visioneering is preparing for expansion into the very large Asian
markets
US-based medical device company and producer of the NaturalVue®
(etafilcon A) Multifocal 1 Day Contact Lenses Visioneering
Technologies, Inc. (ASX: VTI) (‘Visioneering’ or ‘The Company’) has
simultaneously conducted marketing launch activities across the UK,
Australia and New Zealand markets.
In the United Kingdom, the Company exhibited at the Optometry Tomorrow
(“OT”) 2019 event last week in Birmingham where its NaturalVue
Multifocal contact lens (NVMF) was featured in a podium talk to over 500
attendees, highlighting NVMF’s use in treating nearsightedness
progression in children (paediatric myopia progression). The reception
from UK eye care practitioners proved to be extremely positive as many
practitioners are excited to have a daily disposable contact lens option
that provides both excellent vision and inhibition of the worsening of
nearsightedness in children.
Marketing and educational events held last week across Australia and New
Zealand generated similar excitement. The Company exhibited at the New
Zealand Corneal and Contact Lens Society event in Rotorua and hosted a
significant number of eye care practitioners at seminars in Brisbane,
Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland and Wellington to educate them about the
innovative Neurofocus Optics® technology of the NaturalVue Multifocal.
Pediatric Myopia, or nearsightedness in children, has undergone
explosive growth on a global scale over the past four decades and has
become a major worldwide eye health issue.1,2 Eye experts
generally believe that minimizing the progression of nearsightedness is
an important intervention aimed at minimizing lifetime risks of
blindness and other serious ocular diseases that are related to
nearsightedness.3
The NVMF with Neurofocus Optics® technology is not only useful in
inhibiting myopia progression in children, but the very same contact
lens is also used to treat presbyopia, or the age-related loss of
ability to see things that are near. With a third to a half of children
in the US being nearsighted, and almost all people over the age of 45
having presbyopia, the addressable market for NVMF in the US is over
US$5B. In Asia, where in some countries as many as 80-90% of children
are nearsighted, the potential markets are even larger. Visioneering
estimates the paediatric market in China alone to be approximately
US$11B.
Visioneering’s CEO, Dr Stephen Snowdy said: “We’re pleased with
our initial uptake in international markets, and will continue to invest
in the development and penetration of those markets. We are also
continuing to prepare to launch NVMF in additional geographies,
including Canada, Hong Kong and other Asian markets, and developing
potential partnerships for yet other markets. These are exciting days
for Visioneering, as we expand the numbers of patients and practitioners
benefitting from our products.”
NaturalVue® (etafilcon A) Multifocal 1 Day Contact Lens Indication
for Use in Europe and Australia and New Zealand: NaturalVue
(etafilcon A) Multifocal Daily Disposable Soft (Hydrophilic) Contact
Lenses are indicated for daily wear for the correction of refractive
ametropia (myopia and hyperopia) and/or presbyopia, and myopia
progression control in aphakic and/or non-aphakic persons with
non-diseased eyes in powers from -20.00 to +20.00 dioptres and with
non-diseased eyes who may require a reading addition of up to +3.00D.
The lenses may be worn by persons who exhibit astigmatism of 2.00
dioptres or less that does not interfere with visual acuity.
About VTI:
Visioneering Technologies Inc. (ASX: VTI) is an innovative eye care
company committed to redefining vision. Since its founding in 2008,
Visioneering has brought together clinical, marketing, engineering,
manufacturing and regulatory leaders from top vision care businesses to
provide new solutions for presbyopia, myopia and astigmatism.
Headquartered in the US, Visioneering designs, manufactures, sells and
distributes contact lenses. Its flagship product is the NaturalVue® Multifocal
contact lens, and VTI has expanded its portfolio of technologies to
address a range of eye care issues. The company has grown operations
across the United States, Australia and Europe and is expanding into
Asia with a focus on markets with high rates of myopia.
Foreign Ownership Restriction:
VTI’s CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) are issued in reliance on the
exemption from registration contained in Regulation S of the US
Securities Act of 1933 (Securities Act) for offers or sales which are
made outside the US. Accordingly, the CDIs have not been, and will not
be, registered under the Securities Act or the laws of any state or
other jurisdiction in the US. The holders of VTI’s CDIs are unable to
sell the CDIs into the US or to a US person unless the re-sale of the
CDIs is registered under the Securities Act or an exemption is
available. Hedging transactions with regard to the CDIs may only be
conducted in accordance with the Securities Act.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This announcement contains or may contain forward-looking statements
that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations and
on information currently available to management.
All statements that address operating performance, events or
developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are
forward-looking statements. These include, without limitation, U.S.
commercial market acceptance and U.S. sales of our product as well as,
our expectations with respect to our ability to develop and
commercialize new products.
Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable
when made. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking
statements because they speak only as of the date when made. VTI does
not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise. VTI may not actually achieve the plans,
projections or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements.
Actual results, developments or events could differ materially from
those disclosed in the forward-looking statements.
