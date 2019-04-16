Log in
VISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES INC

(VTI)
Visioneering Technologies, Inc. : Creates Educational Series for Eye Care Practitioners

04/16/2019

The first installment discusses treatment of children in clinical practice and features insights from world leading researchers and clinicians

US-based medical device company and producer of the NaturalVue® (etafilcon A) Multifocal 1 Day Contact Lenses Visioneering Technologies, Inc. (ASX: VTI) (‘Visioneering’ or ‘The Company’) announces the creation of a new educational series for eye care practitioners featuring some of the world’s leading researchers and clinicians.

The first installment of the VTI / NaturalVue video series highlights the following speakers and topics:

  • Prof Earl Smith, Researcher, University of Houston, United States – Impact of Eye Growth, Disease States
  • Dr Nicola Anstice – Researcher, University of Canberra, Australia – Contact Lenses and Safety with Children
  • Prof Padmaja Sankaridurg, Researcher, Brien Holden Vision Institute, Australia – Future Prevalence and Implications of Myopia
  • Dr Kate Gifford, Clinician-Scientist & Peer Educator, Australia – Helping Parents Manage Childhood Myopia
  • Dr Sally Dillehay, Clinical Researcher & Optometrist, (and former VTI employee) United States – Disease States and Impact of Genetics

Peg Achenbach, OD, FAAO, Vice President, Professional Services and Clinical Science for VTI, said, “These informational videos from the leading clinicians and researchers in the contact lens industry offer education and insight into some of the most pertinent and cutting-edge topics today. We are in the midst of an information explosion in our profession and these videos will help practitioners stay informed and up to date in myopia, pediatric contact lens fitting, contact lens safety, and genetics. This informational series is part of our continuing commitment to the education of practitioners to raise the level of clinical excellence and increase the body of knowledge for our profession.”

The educational series is free for eye care practitioners and can be accessed via: https://vtivision.uk/practitioners/educational-video-series/.

The company plans to continue to expand the series in the near future with installments featuring other well-known clinicians and researchers including Prof Lyndon Jones, Dr Tom Arnold, Dr Jeff Cooper, Dr Brett O’Connor and Dr Tom Aller and will include more on managing children and presbyopic adults in practice.

This information may describe uses for multifocal contact lenses that have not been approved or cleared by the FDA for use in the United States.

About VTI:

Visioneering Technologies, Inc. (ASX: VTI) is an innovative eye care company committed to redefining vision. Since its founding in 2008, Visioneering has brought together clinical, marketing, engineering, manufacturing and regulatory leaders from top vision care businesses to provide new solutions for presbyopia, myopia and astigmatism.

Headquartered in the US, Visioneering designs, manufactures, sells and distributes contact lenses. Its flagship product is the NaturalVue® Multifocal contact lens, and VTI has expanded its portfolio of technologies to address a range of eye care issues. The company has grown operations across the United States, Australia and Europe and is expanding into Asia with a focus on markets with high rates of myopia.

