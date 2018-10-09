Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Visioneering Technologies, Inc. : Enters European Market

10/09/2018 | 12:38am CEST

Names Medilens Nordic AB Its First Authorized European Distributor for the NaturalVue® Brand Contact Lenses

Visioneering Technologies, Inc. (ASX: VTI), an innovative US-based medical device company dedicated to developing advanced products that improve vision, today announced that Medilens Nordic AB has been named an Authorized Distributor for the innovative NaturalVue® (etafilcon A) Brand 1 Day Contact Lenses. One of the leading ophthalmology-focused medical device companies in the Nordic region and headquartered in Helsingborg, Sweden, Medilens Nordic AB is Visioneering’s first European distributor. This partnership marks Visioneering’s entry into the European market.

Medilens Nordic AB operates in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland, providing a large suite of products to Eye Care Professionals (ECPs). Important to VTI, Medilens Nordic employs a highly trained sales force that includes opticians, pharmacists, and other technically trained specialists that call on over 1400 ECPs.

“Medilens Nordic strives to maintain leadership in our field by providing our customers with the very best products, expertise, services and value,” said Kent Maack, Managing Director. “We believe that Visioneering’s revolutionary NaturalVue® 1 Day Contact Lenses are taking us to the leading edge of vision technology. We’re thrilled to be the first distributor to introduce these new contact lenses in not only the Nordic region, but also the first in all of Europe.”

“Medilens Nordic is an ideal partner for Visioneering not only for their stellar reputation, but also because they work closely with eye care professionals in both public and private healthcare,” said Tony Sommer, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for VTI. “Maintaining close relationships with eye care professionals is our sweet spot. It’s core to our marketing philosophy, just as it is to Medilens Nordic’s. We’re looking forward to a long and productive relationship with them.”

About Visioneering Technologies, Inc.

Visioneering Technologies, Inc. (VTI) is a US-based medical device company primarily engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and distribution of a revolutionary new contact lens: the NaturalVue® Multifocal (MF) contact lens. The NaturalVue MF contact lens employs VTI’s Neurofocus Optics® technology, which was developed, refined and tested over many years. The characteristics of the NaturalVue MF contact lens allow it to be used in two of the largest eye-care markets globally: adults with presbyopia (age-related difficulty in seeing close objects) and children with myopia (near-sightedness, or difficulty seeing distant objects).

NaturalVue lenses were cleared by the FDA in late 2014 and received the CE Mark, as well as TGA and MedSafe approval in early 2018. VTI recently commenced its US market expansion for NaturalVue MF contact lenses in 2017, and has broadened its reach into international markets in 2018. VTI also sells and plans additional contact lens products.

Foreign Ownership Restriction:

VTI’s CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) are issued in reliance on the exemption from registration contained in Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933 (Securities Act) for offers or sales which are made outside the US. Accordingly, the CDIs have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the US. The holders of VTI’s CDIs are unable to sell the CDIs into the US or to a US person unless the re-sale of the CDIs is registered under the Securities Act or an exemption is available. Hedging transactions with regard to the CDIs may only be conducted in accordance with the Securities Act.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This announcement contains or may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations and on information currently available to management.

All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These include, without limitation, U.S. commercial market acceptance and U.S. sales of our product as well as, our expectations with respect to our ability to develop and commercialize new products.

Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable when made. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they speak only as of the date when made. VTI does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. VTI may not actually achieve the plans, projections or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. Actual results, developments or events could differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements.

MKT-VTI-PR63


© Business Wire 2018
