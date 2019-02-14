Visioneering Technologies, Inc. : Selects Positive Impact (Sales) Ltd. to Distribute NaturalVue Multifocal Lenses in the United Kingdom

Visioneering Technologies, Inc., (VTI) has selected Positive Impact as the company’s latest Authorized Distributor partner for the NaturalVue® (etafilcon A) Brand 1 Day Contact Lenses.

Positive Impact (PI), based in Hastings, is a distributor of leading eye care products and contact lenses throughout the United Kingdom. With a team that is trained and experienced in optical, optometric and ophthalmology areas, Positive Impact works knowledgeably with a wide range of products to the benefit of its clients, eyecare practitioners and patients.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Positive Impact,” said Tony Sommer, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing for VTI. “They are an efficient and effective business partner, and well known within the UK market. PI’s skill, relationships and business acumen make them a natural fit with VTI, and we are looking forward to great outcomes for patients and practitioners in the United Kingdom.”

Managing Director, Maxine Green commented, "Positive Impact is delighted to have been selected by VTI to represent NaturalVue in the UK. Finally, there is a centre-distance lens, with the all the vision benefits that it brings and that also provides good near-vision for presbyopes. This is another unique and patented technology that fits our business philosophy of working with best in class products."

Nick Atkins, Director of Professional Services and Marketing added, "Myopia management is the next frontier for optometry. We now know that myopic kids don’t have to become just another statistic for high myopia with the inherent risks of pathology that brings. It is exciting to be at the forefront of a new approach to managing myopia and improving patient outcomes.”

For additional information or with questions on placing orders, contact your Positive Impact representative at 01424 834665, email info@vtivision.uk or visit vtivision.uk.

About VTI:

Visioneering Technologies Inc. (ASX:VTI) is an innovative eye care company committed to redefining vision. Since its founding in 2008, Visioneering has brought together clinical, marketing, engineering, manufacturing and regulatory leaders from top vision care businesses to provide new solutions for presbyopia, myopia and astigmatism.

Headquartered in the US, Visioneering designs, manufactures, sells and distributes contact lenses. Its flagship product is the NaturalVue® Multifocal contact lens, and VTI has expanded its portfolio of technologies to address a range of eye care issues. The company has grown operations across the United States, Australia and the EU and is expanding into Asia with a focus on markets with high rates of myopia.

