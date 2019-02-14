Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Visioneering Technologies Inc    VTI   AU000000VTI2

VISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES INC

(VTI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Visioneering Technologies, Inc. : Selects Positive Impact (Sales) Ltd. to Distribute NaturalVue Multifocal Lenses in the United Kingdom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 03:01am EST

Visioneering Technologies, Inc., (VTI) has selected Positive Impact as the company’s latest Authorized Distributor partner for the NaturalVue® (etafilcon A) Brand 1 Day Contact Lenses.

Positive Impact (PI), based in Hastings, is a distributor of leading eye care products and contact lenses throughout the United Kingdom. With a team that is trained and experienced in optical, optometric and ophthalmology areas, Positive Impact works knowledgeably with a wide range of products to the benefit of its clients, eyecare practitioners and patients.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Positive Impact,” said Tony Sommer, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing for VTI. “They are an efficient and effective business partner, and well known within the UK market. PI’s skill, relationships and business acumen make them a natural fit with VTI, and we are looking forward to great outcomes for patients and practitioners in the United Kingdom.”

Managing Director, Maxine Green commented, "Positive Impact is delighted to have been selected by VTI to represent NaturalVue in the UK. Finally, there is a centre-distance lens, with the all the vision benefits that it brings and that also provides good near-vision for presbyopes. This is another unique and patented technology that fits our business philosophy of working with best in class products."

Nick Atkins, Director of Professional Services and Marketing added, "Myopia management is the next frontier for optometry. We now know that myopic kids don’t have to become just another statistic for high myopia with the inherent risks of pathology that brings. It is exciting to be at the forefront of a new approach to managing myopia and improving patient outcomes.”

For additional information or with questions on placing orders, contact your Positive Impact representative at 01424 834665, email info@vtivision.uk or visit vtivision.uk.

About VTI:

Visioneering Technologies Inc. (ASX:VTI) is an innovative eye care company committed to redefining vision. Since its founding in 2008, Visioneering has brought together clinical, marketing, engineering, manufacturing and regulatory leaders from top vision care businesses to provide new solutions for presbyopia, myopia and astigmatism.

Headquartered in the US, Visioneering designs, manufactures, sells and distributes contact lenses. Its flagship product is the NaturalVue® Multifocal contact lens, and VTI has expanded its portfolio of technologies to address a range of eye care issues. The company has grown operations across the United States, Australia and the EU and is expanding into Asia with a focus on markets with high rates of myopia.

MKT-VTI-PR70 r0


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES
03:01aVISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Selects Positive Impact (Sales) Ltd. to Distri..
BU
2018VISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES : Appoints Brian Lane as Chief Financial Officer
BU
2018VISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES : Prospective Study for NaturalVue Multifocal Demonstr..
BU
2018VISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Enters European Market
BU
2018VISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES : Selects Corneal Lens Corporation NZ and Contact Lens..
BU
2018VISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES : Announces First International Revenues and Attendanc..
BU
2018VISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES : Unveils NaturalVue® Sphere with Comfort Enhancers At..
BU
2018VISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES : Launches NaturalVue Multifocal Contact Lenses in Plu..
BU
2018VISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES : Achieves CE Mark for NaturalVue® Family of 1 Day Con..
BU
2018VISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES : Newly Expanded Evidence from Clinical Practice on Na..
BU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 4,65 M
EBIT 2018 -21,7 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 7,76x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,41x
Capitalization 36,1 M
Chart VISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Visioneering Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,33  AUD
Spread / Average Target 120%
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Snowdy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fred M. Schwarzer Chairman
Brian D. Lane Chief Financial Officer
Sally M. Dillehay Chief Medical Officer & VP-Regulatory Affairs
Christine van Heek Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES INC-3.23%26
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-1.99%53 159
THE COOPER COMPANIES9.27%13 721
OVCTEK CHINA INC--.--%1 335
MENICON CO LTD-1.68%894
INTEROJO CO. LTD.--.--%218
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.