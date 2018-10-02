Visioneering Technologies : Selects Corneal Lens Corporation NZ and Contact Lens Centre Australia to Distribute NaturalVue® Brand Contact Lenses in ANZ

Visioneering Technologies, Inc. (ASX: VTI), an innovative US-based medical device company dedicated to developing advanced products that improve vision, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Corneal Lens Corporation (CLC), NZ Ltd, and its associated company Contact Lens Centre Australia (CLCA), making them authorized distributors of Visioneering’s innovative NaturalVue® (etafilcon A) Brand 1 Day Contact Lenses in New Zealand and Australia. Headquartered in Christchurch, New Zealand, CLC is a leading Manufacturer and distributor of contact lens and vision care products in the Australasia region, South Africa and Hong Kong. CLCA is a distributor of leading eye care products and contact lenses throughout Australia, and has a distribution facility in Melbourne.

“We’re looking forward to playing a key role in bringing Visioneering’s revolutionary products to the ANZ region,” said Graeme Curtis, CLC Managing Director. “We are committed to distributing only the very best vision products. The quality and performance of the NaturalVue® 1 Day Contact Lenses, especially with their ability to correct near-sightedness in children while slowing or stopping its worsening in most children1, will offer a renewed level of sight to millions of people throughout our market – indeed, wherever their lenses are sold. We are quite proud to represent these products.”

“We spend a great deal of time in the selection of partners and organizations with whom we align ourselves,” said Tony Sommer, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for VTI. “Corneal Lens is an excellent, entrepreneurial organization. Both their business model of marketing directly to practitioners and their own high standards for selecting the products and organizations they choose to represent make them an ideal fit with Visioneering. We’re thrilled to be working with them.”

About Visioneering Technologies, Inc.

Visioneering Technologies, Inc. (VTI) is a US-based medical device company primarily engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and distribution of a revolutionary new contact lens: the NaturalVue® Multifocal (MF) contact lens. The NaturalVue MF contact lens employs VTI’s Neurofocus Optics® technology, which was developed, refined and tested over many years. The characteristics of the NaturalVue MF contact lens allow it to be used in two of the largest eye-care markets globally: adults with presbyopia (age-related difficulty in seeing close objects) and children with myopia (near-sightedness, or difficulty seeing distant objects).

NaturalVue lenses were cleared by the FDA in late 2014 and received the CE Mark, as well as TGA and MedSafe approval in early 2018. VTI recently commenced its US market expansion for NaturalVue MF contact lenses, and has broadened its reach into international markets in 2018. VTI also sells and plans additional contact lens products.

Foreign Ownership Restriction:

VTI’s CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) are issued in reliance on the exemption from registration contained in Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933 (Securities Act) for offers or sales which are made outside the US. Accordingly, the CDIs have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the US. The holders of VTI’s CDIs are unable to sell the CDIs into the US or to a US person unless the re-sale of the CDIs is registered under the Securities Act or an exemption is available. Hedging transactions with regard to the CDIs may only be conducted in accordance with the Securities Act.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This announcement contains or may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations and on information currently available to management.

All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These include, without limitation, U.S. commercial market acceptance and U.S. sales of our product as well as, our expectations with respect to our ability to develop and commercialize new products.

Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable when made. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they speak only as of the date when made. VTI does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. VTI may not actually achieve the plans, projections or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. Actual results, developments or events could differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements.

