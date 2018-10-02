Visioneering Technologies : Selects Corneal Lens Corporation NZ and Contact Lens Centre Australia to Distribute NaturalVue® Brand Contact Lenses in ANZ

Visioneering Technologies, Inc. (ASX: VTI), an innovative US-based
medical device company dedicated to developing advanced products that
improve vision, today announced that it has signed an agreement with
Corneal Lens Corporation (CLC), NZ Ltd, and its associated company
Contact Lens Centre Australia (CLCA), making them authorized
distributors of Visioneering’s innovative NaturalVue® (etafilcon
A) Brand 1 Day Contact Lenses in New Zealand and Australia.
Headquartered in Christchurch, New Zealand, CLC is a leading
Manufacturer and distributor of contact lens and vision care products in
the Australasia region, South Africa and Hong Kong. CLCA is a
distributor of leading eye care products and contact lenses throughout
Australia, and has a distribution facility in Melbourne.
“We’re looking forward to playing a key role in bringing Visioneering’s
revolutionary products to the ANZ region,” said Graeme Curtis, CLC
Managing Director. “We are committed to distributing only the very best
vision products. The quality and performance of the NaturalVue® 1 Day
Contact Lenses, especially with their ability to correct
near-sightedness in children while slowing or stopping its worsening in
most children1, will offer a renewed level of sight to
millions of people throughout our market – indeed, wherever their lenses
are sold. We are quite proud to represent these products.”
“We spend a great deal of time in the selection of partners and
organizations with whom we align ourselves,” said Tony Sommer, Senior
Vice President of Sales and Marketing for VTI. “Corneal Lens is an
excellent, entrepreneurial organization. Both their business model of
marketing directly to practitioners and their own high standards for
selecting the products and organizations they choose to represent make
them an ideal fit with Visioneering. We’re thrilled to be working with
them.”
About Visioneering Technologies, Inc.
Visioneering Technologies, Inc. (VTI) is a US-based medical device
company primarily engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and
distribution of a revolutionary new contact lens: the NaturalVue®
Multifocal (MF) contact lens. The NaturalVue MF contact lens employs
VTI’s Neurofocus Optics® technology, which was developed, refined and
tested over many years. The characteristics of the NaturalVue MF contact
lens allow it to be used in two of the largest eye-care markets
globally: adults with presbyopia (age-related difficulty in seeing close
objects) and children with myopia (near-sightedness, or difficulty
seeing distant objects).
NaturalVue lenses were cleared by the FDA in late 2014 and received the
CE Mark, as well as TGA and MedSafe approval in early 2018. VTI recently
commenced its US market expansion for NaturalVue MF contact lenses, and
has broadened its reach into international markets in 2018. VTI also
sells and plans additional contact lens products.
Foreign Ownership Restriction:
VTI’s CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) are issued in reliance on the
exemption from registration contained in Regulation S of the US
Securities Act of 1933 (Securities Act) for offers or sales which are
made outside the US. Accordingly, the CDIs have not been, and will not
be, registered under the Securities Act or the laws of any state or
other jurisdiction in the US. The holders of VTI’s CDIs are unable to
sell the CDIs into the US or to a US person unless the re-sale of the
CDIs is registered under the Securities Act or an exemption is
available. Hedging transactions with regard to the CDIs may only be
conducted in accordance with the Securities Act.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This announcement contains or may contain forward-looking statements
that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations and
on information currently available to management.
All statements that address operating performance, events or
developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are
forward-looking statements. These include, without limitation, U.S.
commercial market acceptance and U.S. sales of our product as well as,
our expectations with respect to our ability to develop and
commercialize new products.
Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable
when made. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking
statements because they speak only as of the date when made. VTI does
not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise. VTI may not actually achieve the plans,
projections or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements.
Actual results, developments or events could differ materially from
those disclosed in the forward-looking statements.
MKT-VTI-PR62
1 Cooper J, O’Connor, B, Watanabe R, Fuerst R, Berger S,
Eisenberg N, Dillehay SM. Case series analysis of myopic progression
control with a unique extended depth of focus multifocal contact lens. Eye
& Contact Lens. 2018 Sep;44(5):e16-e24.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001006063/en/