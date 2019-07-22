Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Visioneering Technologies Inc    VTI   AU000000VTI2

VISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES INC

(VTI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Visioneering Technologies :  Visioneering Wins Award of Excellence for Its NaturalVue® Multifocal 1 Day Contact Lenses at Australia's Largest Eyecare Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

US-based medical device company Visioneering Technologies Inc. (ASX: VTI) (‘Visioneering’ or ‘The Company’) is pleased to announce that it has received the Award of Excellence for its innovative NaturalVue® (etafilcon A) Multifocal 1 Day Contact Lenses at the O=MEGA 19 event in Melbourne, Australia. O=MEGA 19 is the largest eyecare and eyewear event in Australia, replacing and combining the Southern Regional Congress (SRC) and Optical Distributors & Manufacturers Association of Australia (ODMA) Fair.

NaturalVue Multifocal (NVMF) was selected as the best in innovation and technology among some of the industry’s strongest competitors including Alcon’s Dailies Total 1 Contact Lenses and Bausch & Lomb’s Ultra for Astigmatism. The awards were judged by an expert independent panel consisting of Professor Fiona Stapleton, PhD, UNSW; Steven Daras, Teacher, Optical Dispenser & Course Coordinator TAFE Digital; Richard Banks, Independent Optometrist; and Lyndal Frollano, former Creative Director of Harper’s Bazaar Magazine.

NVMF contact lenses feature Visioneering’s innovative Neurofocus Optics® Technology which employs a patented extended depth-of-focus design. The innovative NVMF lens design allows it to be used for both myopic progression control and presbyopia (the age-related loss of ability to see near objects).

Visioneering’s Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Tony Sommer commented, “We are extremely proud to win the Award of Excellence for Contact Lenses at O=MEGA 19. NaturalVue Multifocal is a significant addition to the myopia toolkit for optometrists, and we thank the judges for recognizing our technological edge.”

Dr. Peg Achenbach, FAAO, Vice President of Professional Services and Clinical Science, was on hand to accept the award on behalf of Visioneering. Dr. Achenbach was at O=MEGA19 to deliver a talk on the topic of: ‘Extended Depth of Focus Contact Lenses – A Novel Approach to Myopia Control’.

O=MEGA19 was established by the ODMA and Optometry Victoria/South Australia. The three-day event brings together leading participants from the global optical industry and comprises a clinical conference, a trade fair and masterclasses.

NaturalVue® (etafilcon A) Multifocal 1 Day Contact Lens Indication for Use in Europe and Australia and New Zealand: NaturalVue (etafilcon A) Multifocal Daily Disposable Soft (Hydrophilic) Contact Lenses are indicated for daily wear for the correction of refractive ametropia (myopia and hyperopia) and/or presbyopia, and myopia progression control in aphakic and/or non-aphakic persons with non-diseased eyes in powers from -20.00 to +20.00 dioptres and with non-diseased eyes who may require a reading addition of up to +3.00D. The lenses may be worn by persons who exhibit astigmatism of 2.00 dioptres or less that does not interfere with visual acuity.

About Visioneering Technologies Inc.

Visioneering Technologies Inc. (ASX: VTI) is an innovative eye care company committed to redefining vision. Since its founding in 2008, Visioneering has brought together clinical, marketing, engineering, manufacturing and regulatory leaders from top vision care businesses to provide new solutions for presbyopia, myopia and astigmatism.

Headquartered in the US, Visioneering designs, manufactures, sells and distributes contact lenses. Its flagship product is the NaturalVue® Multifocal contact lens, and VTI has expanded its portfolio of technologies to address a range of eye care issues. The company has grown operations across the United States, Australia and Europe and is expanding into Asia with a focus on markets with high rates of myopia.

MKT-ANZ-PR4 r0


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES
08:01pVISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES :  Visioneering Wins Award of Excellence for Its Natur..
BU
07/16VISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES : Promotes Cynthia Flynn to Senior Territory Manager f..
BU
05/22VISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Mat Hamilton as the Executive Territory Ma..
BU
05/01VISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES : Sandra Ferbeyre to Lead Territory Management Efforts..
BU
04/22VISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : and Lambda-X Develop Software to Show Accurate..
BU
04/16VISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Creates Educational Series for Eye Care Practi..
BU
03/13VISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES : Accelerates UK and ANZ Market Entries with Simultane..
BU
02/14VISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Selects Positive Impact (Sales) Ltd. to Distri..
BU
2018VISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES : Appoints Brian Lane as Chief Financial Officer
BU
2018VISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES : Prospective Study for NaturalVue Multifocal Demonstr..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6,50 M
EBIT 2019 -10,2 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 3,93x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,96x
Capitalization 25,5 M
Chart VISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Visioneering Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,11  $
Last Close Price 0,06  $
Spread / Highest target 64,1%
Spread / Average Target 64,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 64,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Snowdy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fred M. Schwarzer Chairman
Brian D. Lane Chief Financial Officer
Sally M. Dillehay Chief Medical Officer & VP-Regulatory Affairs
Christine van Heek Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISIONEERING TECHNOLOGIES INC-57.42%19
ABBOTT LABORATORIES20.96%154 348
MEDTRONIC PLC10.82%135 189
STRYKER CORPORATION32.71%77 613
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY11.33%67 660
ESSILORLUXOTTICA7.83%58 130
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group