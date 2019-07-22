Visioneering Technologies :  Visioneering Wins Award of Excellence for Its NaturalVue® Multifocal 1 Day Contact Lenses at Australia's Largest Eyecare Event

US-based medical device company Visioneering Technologies Inc. (ASX: VTI) (‘Visioneering’ or ‘The Company’) is pleased to announce that it has received the Award of Excellence for its innovative NaturalVue® (etafilcon A) Multifocal 1 Day Contact Lenses at the O=MEGA 19 event in Melbourne, Australia. O=MEGA 19 is the largest eyecare and eyewear event in Australia, replacing and combining the Southern Regional Congress (SRC) and Optical Distributors & Manufacturers Association of Australia (ODMA) Fair.

NaturalVue Multifocal (NVMF) was selected as the best in innovation and technology among some of the industry’s strongest competitors including Alcon’s Dailies Total 1 Contact Lenses and Bausch & Lomb’s Ultra for Astigmatism. The awards were judged by an expert independent panel consisting of Professor Fiona Stapleton, PhD, UNSW; Steven Daras, Teacher, Optical Dispenser & Course Coordinator TAFE Digital; Richard Banks, Independent Optometrist; and Lyndal Frollano, former Creative Director of Harper’s Bazaar Magazine.

NVMF contact lenses feature Visioneering’s innovative Neurofocus Optics® Technology which employs a patented extended depth-of-focus design. The innovative NVMF lens design allows it to be used for both myopic progression control and presbyopia (the age-related loss of ability to see near objects).

Visioneering’s Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Tony Sommer commented, “We are extremely proud to win the Award of Excellence for Contact Lenses at O=MEGA 19. NaturalVue Multifocal is a significant addition to the myopia toolkit for optometrists, and we thank the judges for recognizing our technological edge.”

Dr. Peg Achenbach, FAAO, Vice President of Professional Services and Clinical Science, was on hand to accept the award on behalf of Visioneering. Dr. Achenbach was at O=MEGA19 to deliver a talk on the topic of: ‘Extended Depth of Focus Contact Lenses – A Novel Approach to Myopia Control’.

O=MEGA19 was established by the ODMA and Optometry Victoria/South Australia. The three-day event brings together leading participants from the global optical industry and comprises a clinical conference, a trade fair and masterclasses.

NaturalVue® (etafilcon A) Multifocal 1 Day Contact Lens Indication for Use in Europe and Australia and New Zealand: NaturalVue (etafilcon A) Multifocal Daily Disposable Soft (Hydrophilic) Contact Lenses are indicated for daily wear for the correction of refractive ametropia (myopia and hyperopia) and/or presbyopia, and myopia progression control in aphakic and/or non-aphakic persons with non-diseased eyes in powers from -20.00 to +20.00 dioptres and with non-diseased eyes who may require a reading addition of up to +3.00D. The lenses may be worn by persons who exhibit astigmatism of 2.00 dioptres or less that does not interfere with visual acuity.

About Visioneering Technologies Inc.

Visioneering Technologies Inc. (ASX: VTI) is an innovative eye care company committed to redefining vision. Since its founding in 2008, Visioneering has brought together clinical, marketing, engineering, manufacturing and regulatory leaders from top vision care businesses to provide new solutions for presbyopia, myopia and astigmatism.

Headquartered in the US, Visioneering designs, manufactures, sells and distributes contact lenses. Its flagship product is the NaturalVue® Multifocal contact lens, and VTI has expanded its portfolio of technologies to address a range of eye care issues. The company has grown operations across the United States, Australia and Europe and is expanding into Asia with a focus on markets with high rates of myopia.

