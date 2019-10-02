VISIUM TECHNOLOGIES TO ATTEND THE 2019  NUTANIX .NEXT EUROPE CONFERENCE

Cybersecurity Leader in Intelligent Security to Launch Flagship CyGraph Product

FAIRFAX, VA., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCPink: VISM), the intelligent cybersecurity company which provides big data analytics visualization for cybersecurity , and a Nutanix technology partner, announced today that it will launch its flagship product, CyGraph®, at Nutanix's .NEXT Europe conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, to be held from October 8-10, 2019.

MITRE-developed CyGraph® is a military grade cybersecurity analytics and visualization platform that delivers:

Real-time asset profile collection, tracking and telemetry, which works with existing tools of the enterprise, or independently

Intuitive maps and topologies of the infrastructure

A real-time root causal analysis engine and visualizer –eliminating the noise and enabling rapid solutions to solve the actual problem

Predictive and visual event warnings – for paths & assets

Cyber health scoring system in compliance with standard CVE & CVSS metrics

Universal data ingestion engine, delivering a single view of the enterprise using data received from disparate cyber and system management tools

Visium is a .NEXT Bronze Sponsor for NEXT and will be exhibiting in booth B-11 located at the Bella Center Copenhagen. The Visium team will be there to highlight how Visium and Nutanix simplify cybersecurity in a world of increasingly complex security infrastructure.

Visium is a certified Nutanix Ready AHV Integrated Cybersecurity partner. This technical verification positions Visium strongly within the Nutanix Elevate Technology Alliance Program.

.NEXT is an industry conference dedicated to the latest in datacenter and enterprise cloud technologies. This year, the conference is coming to Copenhagen, Denmark and features 100+ unique sessions to inspire and inform IT professionals. While at the event, attendees will be able to attend sessions to become educated about hyperconverged infrastructure, hybrid clouds, cloud automation, IoT, cybersecurity, and more.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC: VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on global cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, advancing technology and automating services to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com

