VISIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC

VISIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC

(VISM)
News 
News

VISIUM TECHNOLOGIES TO ATTEND THE 2019  NUTANIX .NEXT EUROPE CONFERENCE

0
10/02/2019 | 08:51am EDT

Cybersecurity Leader in Intelligent Security to Launch Flagship CyGraph Product

FAIRFAX, VA., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCPink: VISM), the intelligent cybersecurity company which provides big data analytics visualization for cybersecurity, and a Nutanix technology partner, announced today that it will launch its flagship product, CyGraph®, at Nutanix's .NEXT Europe conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, to be held from October 8-10, 2019.

MITRE-developed CyGraph® is a military grade cybersecurity analytics and visualization platform that delivers:

  • Real-time asset profile collection, tracking and telemetry, which works with existing tools of the enterprise, or independently
  • Intuitive maps and topologies of the infrastructure
  • A real-time root causal analysis engine and visualizer –eliminating the noise and enabling rapid solutions to solve the actual problem
  • Predictive and visual event warnings – for paths & assets
  • Cyber health scoring system in compliance with standard CVE & CVSS metrics
  • Universal data ingestion engine, delivering a single view of the enterprise using data received from disparate cyber and system management tools

Visium is a .NEXT Bronze Sponsor for NEXT and will be exhibiting in booth B-11 located  at the  Bella Center Copenhagen. The Visium team will be there to highlight how Visium and Nutanix simplify cybersecurity in a world of increasingly complex security infrastructure.

Visium is a certified Nutanix Ready AHV Integrated Cybersecurity partner. This technical verification positions Visium strongly within the Nutanix Elevate Technology Alliance Program.

.NEXT is an industry conference dedicated to the latest in datacenter and enterprise cloud technologies. This year, the conference is coming to Copenhagen, Denmark and features 100+ unique sessions to inspire and inform IT professionals. While at the event, attendees will be able to attend sessions to become educated about hyperconverged infrastructure, hybrid clouds, cloud automation, IoT, cybersecurity, and more.

About Nutanix

Nutanix (NASD: NTNX)is a global leader in cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making infrastructure invisible so that IT can focus on the applications and services that power their business. Companies around the world use Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software to bring one-click application management and mobility across public, private and distributed edge clouds so they can run any application at any scale with a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. The result is organizations that can rapidly deliver a high-performance IT environment on demand, giving application owners a true cloud-like experience. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

About MITRE

MITRE's mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through public-private partnerships, as well as the operation of federally funded R&D centers, we work across government to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC: VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on global cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, advancing technology and automating services to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

Contact:
Visium Technologies, Inc.
Corporate: Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer
mlucky@visiumtechnologies.com

Corporate Office:
11325 Random Hills Road. Suite 360
Fairfax, VA 22030
Phone: 703-225-3443

Investor Relations:
OTC PR Group Inc.
1825 NW Corporate Blvd. Suite 110 Boca Raton FL. 33431
Phone: 561-807-6350

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
