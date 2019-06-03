Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Vislink Technologies Inc    VISL

VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES INC

(VISL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES $650,000 IN AIRBORNE VIDEO DOWNLINK ORDERS FROM CALIFORNIA AND MINNESOTA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

Vislink Air-to-AnywhereTM Systems Provide Real-time Situational Awareness to
Public Safety Organizations

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. today announced that it has received orders valued at approximately $650,000 for HD (high-definition) airborne video downlink system (“AVDS”) equipment and related services from law enforcement agencies located in California and Minnesota.

The Vislink AVDS is a fully integrated solution that includes a suite of downlink transmitters, receivers and antennas that capture real-time, seamless high-definition video from helicopters and other aircraft. Vislink’s Air-to-AnywhereTM design allows the collected video to be distributed, viewed and managed across wide areas to all deployed assets (including mobile command units, emergency operations centers and handheld receivers) over secure IP networks, and can be streamed over cellular and WiFi networks for remote viewing on smartphones and tablets.

“We are thankful to our law enforcement clients for these latest orders,” said John Payne, President and COO of Vislink Technologies. “Our AVDS solutions remain the systems of choice when immediate, clear and reliable imagery of what is being viewed from aerial assets needs to be accessible to ground-based personnel. High video quality, extensive ranges and interoperability are hallmarks of our systems and can help provide actionable intelligence to law enforcement in critical situations and demanding environments.”

Additional information on the Vislink AVDS can be found at the following link: https://www.vislink.com/product/airborne-video-downlink-system-avds/

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global leader in the development and distribution of advanced communication solutions. Driven by technical excellence that has led the industry for over 50 years, our innovative products and turnkey solutions provide reliable connectivity in the toughest environments across the global live production, military and government sectors. Our solutions include high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage, as well as secure video systems that support mission-critical applications. The company’s shares are publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol VISL. For more information, please visit www.vislinktechnologies.com.

# # #

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Vislink Technologies
Daniel Carpini
941-953-9035
daniel.carpini@vislink.com

Investor Relations
John Marco/CORE IR
516-222-2560
johnm@coreir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES INC
03:01pVislink technologies receives $650,000 in airborne video downlink orders from..
GL
05/31VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES : Regains full nasdaq listing compliance
AQ
05/23VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES : Hcam-ulrx camera system offers industry's lowest latency ..
AQ
05/20VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES : Joins svg europe as a gold sponsor
AQ
05/17VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continu..
AQ
05/15Vislink Technologies Reports Q1 2019 Financial Results
GL
05/10VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES : unifies products under single brand
AQ
05/10VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES : Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split
AQ
05/08Vislink Technologies Schedules Release of Q1 2019 Financial Results and Confe..
GL
05/03VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Chart VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Vislink Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roger G. Branton Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
John Bayly Payne President & Chief Operating Officer
Susan G. Swenson Non-Executive Chairman
Mike Johnson Vice President-Engineering
Richard L. Mooers Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES INC-46.95%3
CISCO SYSTEMS20.08%222 727
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD18.03%39 329
ERICSSON AB17.40%32 106
NOKIA OYJ-10.93%28 200
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS30.35%24 710
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About